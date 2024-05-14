SINGAPORE: Two days before getting sworn in as Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong announced the lineup of his cabinet.

While the current ministers kept their portfolios, the biggest surprise among Mr Wong’s announcements was the promotion of Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong to Deputy Prime Minister.

This means that in addition to having two Senior Ministers to advise the new PM—Lee Hsien Loong and Teo Chee Hean—Mr Wong will also have two deputies, current DPM Heng Swee Keat and Mr Gan, who is also taking over Mr Wong’s position as Chairman of the country’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

“I have known both Kim Yong and Swee Keat for many years. I value their advice and counsel, and I am glad that they will be supporting me as my deputies,” Mr Wong said on Monday (May 13).

He added that he and Mr Gan had faced the pandemic crisis side by side, saying:

“We went through the COVID baptism of fire together and he was a pillar of strength throughout. Through the course of working together, we have come to get to know each other’s working styles better and in this period of increased geopolitical tensions, his experience in international economics will also help us navigate a more contested global environment.”

Though he had a relatively lower profile than his peers, Mr Gan served as Health Minister (2011 to 2021) and Manpower Minister (2008 to 2011). Additionally, he was the Chairman of the ruling People’s Action Party from 2018 to 2022.

Mr Wong, 51, called Mr Gan, 65, and Mr Heng, 63, “experienced ministers” who would “provide a steady hand in this initial period of transition” and help him mentor younger officeholders.

Aside from Mr Gan’s promotion, Mr Wong announced that Ms Low Yen Ling will be promoted to Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth, as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, Mr Desmond Tan will be promoted to Senior Minister of State at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Additionally, Ms Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to Minister of State for the Ministry of Communication and Information and the Health Ministry.

“I am also bringing two backbenchers into government. Mr Murali Pillai will be appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Transport, and Mr Shawn Huang will be appointed as Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance,” added Mr Wong. /TISG

