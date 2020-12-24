Kylie Jenner shares photo of Stormi with expensive bag

- Advertisement -

Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter is turning three on February 1, 2021. The 23-year-old makeup mogul shared on Tuesday that she is ‘not ok’ that her little one was growing up so fast as she uploaded photos of the mini fashionista.

The toddler posed stylishly with her cute face at Kylie’s USD36.5 million (SGD48.7 million) Holmby Hills estate as her mother took her photos. Stormi donned a white knit tank top with a pair of pint-sized brown leather trousers looking all mature.

The only daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott looked chic like her parents wearing a pair of silver and blue shoes and sporting a blue Prada bag worth USD800 (SGD1067). The young girl’s locks were slicked back into two high buns and an array of custom jewellery spruced up the outfit. Stormi looked like a girl on the go with the bag draped over her shoulder and a cellphone in hand.

Stormi clearly inherited her photogenic side from her mother as she smiled while angling her body towards the camera. Kylie captioned the series, ‘My baby is turning 3 soon and mommy’s not ok!!!!!!,’ with the crying face emoji.

As Stormi is turning three on February 1, Kylie has been known to go all out when it comes to her daughter’s birthday. A year ago, Kylie hosted the second annual ‘StormiWorld’ where guests were treated to an over the top display inspired by Scott’s Astroworld as they entered the party through an inflatable version of Stormi’s head.

The over the top party also had themed dimensions inspired by the toddler’s love of Trolls and Frozen including carnival rides and a huge selection of food and drinks for both adults and children. Even though the pandemic has caused them to cancel their upcoming Christmas Eve bash, the family has largely pushed the envelope when it comes to celebrating special occasions over the past few months.

Kylie will make Stormi’s next birthday a special occasion even if on a smaller scale due to the pandemic. She and Scott may not be romantically involved but the parents of Stormi have spent a large portion of quarantine together and have celebrated virtually every holiday together as a family. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in February this year, Kylie said that she and Scott will always make sure that Stormi is well taken care of.

‘We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.’

A natural-born starlet who loves the spotlight just like her mom Kylie said being photographed just comes with the territory and Stormi seems to be acclimating accordingly.

‘I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face saying, “Don’t look!”‘

