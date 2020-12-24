Entertainment Celebrity Sammi Cheng back on social media, says she has been mourning father's...

Sammi Cheng back on social media, says she has been mourning father’s death

Fans have been wondering why she has not posted since Oct 26

Sammi Cheng's father passed away in November. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Hong Kong — Pop star Sammi Cheng usually updates her social media regularly but fans were wondering what was going on when the singer did not post anything for about two months.

Her last post was on Oct 26 about actor Louis Koo’s 50th birthday celebration.

Cheng returned to social media on Sunday (Dec 20), uploading a photo of her father and revealing that he died in November. During the last month, the 48-year-old singer said, she and her sibling were preparing for their father’s funeral.

“During this period, I was adjusting my mind besides preparing quietly for my father’s funeral,” she wrote in Chinese. “My siblings and I are also taking care of my mother (who has lost her partner of many years).”

Cheng shared that her father, who was in his 80s, was hospitalised in October for more than 10 days. The singer and her siblings took turns to take care of him.

She also revealed that her 15-year-old pet dog Lucky had passed on earlier that month.

Sammi Cheng continues to work out to stay positive. Picture: Instagram

“I have experienced continuous pain after first losing Lucky, and then my dad,” Cheng wrote. “My tears fall uncontrollably occasionally when I think of them. We are mortals after all, and sometimes have to allow ourselves to be strong and vulnerable at the same time.”

The Cantopop star seemed to have recovered from her grief the following day. She made  three posts on Monday. She wished her fans a Happy Winter Solstice and thanked them for their concern and support.

Cheng wrote in her second post that her workout routine remained the same in the past two months as she believes that working out and sweating is the natural enemy to negative energy.

In her following post, she said that it felt good to pick up her motivation again and used the hashtags #positivevibes and #positiveenergy.

Cheng did not speak of her husband, singer Andy Hui. The 53-year-old was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April last year. He has not posted anything on social media since a post on Lucky on Oct 7. /TISG

