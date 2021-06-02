Entertainment Celebrity thrilled to receive gift from

Charmaine Sheh thrilled to receive birthday gift from Maggie Cheung

She says Maggie Cheung is her idol

Charmaine Sheh was so delighted to receive presents from Maggie Cheung. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress just celebrated one of her most memorable birthdays, thanks to fellow Hong Kong actress . Sheh turned 46 on May 28 and she revealed that she received handmade soaps and candles and a handwritten card from Cheung. It is surprising to know that they are even friends.

“Today, I became a fan because I received my idol Maggie Cheung’s gift [and] an autographed birthday card! Her penmanship is pretty and cute. I’m beyond happy and excited!” She also included a ton of hashtags in her post, among which were #whatawonderfulbirthday and #imsohappythatican’tsleep.

Maggie Cheung sent Charmaine Sheh birthday presents for the occasion. Picture: YouTube

Sheh seems to be more delighted with Cheung’s humble gift than with the massive bouquet of roses from a mystery sender, who many netizens believe could be a suitor, reported 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

Charmaine Sheh had fun during her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Sheh also donned a turkey hat to cut her cakes, leading one netizen to quip: “Who knew that goddess Charmaine Sheh could be so fun? I love how she doesn’t care about looking silly on social media.”

Born on May 28, 1975. Charmaine Sheh Sze-man is a Hong Kong actress. After being second runner-up in the 1997 Miss Hong Kong pageant, Sheh signed a contract with TVB in 1998. She is best known for her roles in Return of the Cuckoo (2000), War and Beauty (2004), Maidens’ Vow (2006), Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), When Heaven Burns (2011), Line Walker (2014), and Story of Yanxi Palace (2018).

Sheh graduated in 1994 from the International Hotel Management Institute Switzerland in Lucerne with a diploma in hotel management. The early stage of her career was characterised by her coy, squeaky voice and criticisms of her acting skills. However, Sheh overcame these problems and made her breakthrough in Return of the Cuckoo in 2000, co-starring with Nancy Sit, Julian Cheung and Steven Ma./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Call for public-private joint effort to speed up vaccination – Angeline Lim

Kuala Lampur -- Netizens are calling for the national vaccination programme to be speeded up by harnessing both public and private healthcare resources. A petition to the prime minister titled "Mass Vaccination in the Shortest Time Possible" garnered close to 10,000 signatures...
View Post
Education

Should everyone in Singapore speak English?

Kuala Lampur -- There is a popular TikTokker in Singapore who makes funny videos that zero in on the annoyances of our everyday lives.From unthinking comments made by our older relatives to service staff who don't speak English. The comedian is...
View Post
Featured News

Woman slaps 8-year-old for stepping on her foot in the MRT, charged in court

Singapore – A woman pleaded guilty on Friday (May 28) to slapping the face of an eight-year-old girl while on an MRT train last year. She also did not hear the apology of the child as she was talking on the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent