Charmaine Sheh thrilled to receive birthday gift from Maggie Cheung

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh just celebrated one of her most memorable birthdays, thanks to fellow Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung. Sheh turned 46 on May 28 and she revealed that she received handmade soaps and candles and a handwritten card from Cheung. It is surprising to know that they are even friends.

“Today, I became a fan because I received my idol Maggie Cheung’s birthday gift [and] an autographed birthday card! Her penmanship is pretty and cute. I’m beyond happy and excited!” She also included a ton of hashtags in her post, among which were #whatawonderfulbirthday and #imsohappythatican’tsleep.

Sheh seems to be more delighted with Cheung’s humble gift than with the massive bouquet of roses from a mystery sender, who many netizens believe could be a suitor, reported 8days.sg.

Sheh also donned a turkey hat to cut her cakes, leading one netizen to quip: “Who knew that goddess Charmaine Sheh could be so fun? I love how she doesn’t care about looking silly on social media.”

Born on May 28, 1975. Charmaine Sheh Sze-man is a Hong Kong actress. After being second runner-up in the 1997 Miss Hong Kong pageant, Sheh signed a contract with TVB in 1998. She is best known for her roles in Return of the Cuckoo (2000), War and Beauty (2004), Maidens’ Vow (2006), Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), When Heaven Burns (2011), Line Walker (2014), and Story of Yanxi Palace (2018).

Sheh graduated in 1994 from the International Hotel Management Institute Switzerland in Lucerne with a diploma in hotel management. The early stage of her career was characterised by her coy, squeaky voice and criticisms of her acting skills. However, Sheh overcame these problems and made her breakthrough in Return of the Cuckoo in 2000, co-starring with Nancy Sit, Julian Cheung and Steven Ma.

