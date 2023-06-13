Kumar on Jocelyn Chia: People shouldn’t use stand-up comedy as a tool to vent out anger & hatred

SINGAPORE: Noted Singaporean-Indian comedian Kumar weighed in on the scandal surrounding a comedian from Singapore who angered many Malaysians last week, especially with jokes about the missing MH370 plane.

In a video posted on June 9 on Instagram, the comedian said, “I really think people shouldn’t use stand-up comedy as a tool to vent out your anger and hatred.”

“Please don’t spread hatred under the pretext of ‘freedom of speech’.

Sorry for the hurt that has been caused to the families of those who have lost their loved ones,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

A video from comedian Jocelyn Chia was widely shared online last week, containing a series of jokes she made in a show in the United States.

In the clip, she asks an audience member where he’s from, and when he says, “Malaysia,” she replies, “Malaysia! Ok, f**k you, a**h**s,” which causes the audience to burst out in laughter.

The most controversial portion of Chia’s set was a reference to the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

“Now, Malaysia you all are trying to come around, like, ‘Hey Singapore, you’re looking good lah.’ And we’re like, ‘I know, but why haven’t you visited me in 40 years?’” says the comic, adding, “And (Malaysia’s) like, ‘Yeah I tried, but you know, my airplanes cannot fly.‘

Why, Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land. This joke kills in Singapore,” she added.

Kumar, 54, appeared to address Chia directly on his IG post when he said, “Please learn from this… If you’re watching this, I really think you (should) seek help because you really got some issues.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar official (@theofficialkumarsg)

He added, “We need Malaysia for fun, food, leisure, and for some of us, work.”

The comedian apologised to Malaysians for Chia’s jokes, as did Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. /TISG

