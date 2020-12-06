Entertainment Celebrity spent millions on her family's Christmas gifts

Kim Kardashian spent millions on her family’s Christmas gifts

Saint, Chicago and Psalm will wake up on Christmas day to extravagant jewellery, electric cars, and other goodies as their parents are reportedly set to spoil them rotten.

Kim Kardashian's children together with

Reality star is reportedly set to splurge a chunk of her multimillion-dollar fortune on her husband and her four children this .

She is planning to make a year to remember and an insider close to Kim revealed that the mum of four plans to go all out by spending lavishly on her loved ones.

Even though everyone is going through tough times due to the , with many losing their jobs and income, Kim and Kanye continue to flaunt their wealth as they are planning to buy top of the range products for their kids.

, Saint, Chicago and Psalm will wake up on Christmas day to extravagant jewellery, electric cars, and other goodies as their parents are reportedly set to spoil them rotten.

The source close to Kimye told heat: “They’re going all out with the kids’ stockings this year – jewellery and couture worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“They’ll be getting ponies and electric cars, custom-made watches and all the latest must-have toys.”

On top of this, Kim’s fortunate husband is reportedly thinking about getting the star her own private island as a gift for Christmas.

“Kanye’s looking to buy Kim her own private island and she’s got a string of properties and other surprises lined up for him – plus they’re paying for the bulk of the Kardashian Christmas party. They’ve each told their personal assistants to make this their top priority.”

Kim and Kanye are also hoping to spoil the rest of the family with “fancy cars and luxury holidays”.

This is following after Kim received backlash in October after she decided to fly her “closest inner circle” out to a secluded island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Kim Kardashian with her family celebrating her 40th birthday.

Fans of the Kardashian sister branded her as “out of touch” and “tone-deaf” as the famous family “pretended things were normal just for a brief time” amid the crisis, despite the having one of the worst coronavirus records in the world.

But appears the criticism has only urged Kim to continue splurging money as she will reportedly give her staff a “big bonus cheque, a hamper of goodies worth $10k (SGD13k), Botox vouchers, Champagne and caviar”.

The source added that the showbiz couple are aware people think they are distasteful, but in their defence “believe they do plenty of work for good causes all year round” and want to spend their cash on spoiling family members. /TISG

