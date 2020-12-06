Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pose for a sweet snap

- Advertisement -

Brooklyn Beckham, 21 is said to be moving away from his photography aspirations to pursue a modelling career instead. And, he has reportedly even signed up with a modelling agency.

After the reports, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham took a selfie with his fiance Nicola Peltz, 25, and he posted it on Instagram with a gushing caption. Brooklyn captioned the photo with: ‘I love you baby.’ Together with his actress wife-to-be, they appeared to be enjoying a cosy night in while he sipped on a drink.

Nicola looked stunning in a white top with frill detailing and her facial features are enhanced with neutral makeup. As for Brooklyn, he donned a white long-sleeved shirt with a gold chain necklace and a black baseball cap worn backwards. There was also a selection of beaded bracelets on his wrist. It has been reported that Brookly has signed up to a modelling agency and is said to be pursuing a career in the fashion industry.

The budding photographer has many years of experience behind the camera, even releasing his own photography book in 2017. However, it has been reported that he is interested in getting in front of the camera. According to The Sun on Wednesday, Brooklyn is focused on rebranding his image and his alleged decision to become a model is seen as a ‘promising move.’ An insider shared with the publication saying: ‘Brooklyn has a recognisable face now and is in high demand in the fashion world, especially as he’s the son of David and Victoria.

‘He has got one of the industry’s leading names to help build him up and bag him lucrative deals.’

When MailOnline contacted Brooklyn’s representatives, they refused to comment. Over the years, Brooklyn’s photography career has seen him work with a number of famous companies and he even got behind the camera for his own photoshoot in Icon Magazine in March. In the past, Brooklyn has modelled before and has modelled eyewear for his father’s brand, DB Eyewear. Last August, he was said to have left his colleagues stunned over his ‘lack of basic skills’ during his internship with Rankin.

Brooklyn went on his dream internship in July after the renowned photographer Rankin was impressed with Brooklyn’s photo of Sir David Attenborough in Africa. However, despite having shot campaigns for Burberry and published his own photo book, he was said to be struggling the first days of the intense internship and his colleagues claimed he has to be treated like a complete novice.

An insider shared with The Sun in July: ‘Everyone knew Brooklyn’s work needed fine-tuning but no one knew his knowledge of the simplest tasks was so off.

‘Everyone had high hopes for him but it’s not been the most impressive start. He’s lacking in most areas. But he’s trying to make up for it in enthusiasm.’

In July 2018, Brooklyn quit his New York photography course at the world-renowned Parsons School of Design because he ‘missed’ his family in the UK. The Mirror reported that Brooklyn told his friends months before that that he wanted to leave but decided to stick it out to the end of the term.

A source told the publication: ‘It sounds as if he was truly homesick and was feeling lonely out there.

‘He adores his family, in the end it was the lure to come back to them all that swung it – and the prospect of a terrific internship.

‘Victoria is absolutely delighted at the news and couldn’t contain herself when it was all coming to plan – to have Brooklyn back under the same roof is a dream come true for her.’ /TISG