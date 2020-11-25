Khloe Kardashian will not be moving to Boston despite Tristan signing new deal

- Advertisement -

Tristan Thompson, 29 just signed on a two-year USD19 million deal with the Boston Celtics last week after nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Khloe Kardashian will continue to live in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that while Tristan will be relocating to the East while Khloe and their two-year-old daughter True will not be joining him. Khloe recently reconciled with him.

Insiders close to the couple informed TMZ that Khloe and True will not be uprooting their life in LA. However, the mother and daughter will make extended visits to Boston during the season when their hectic schedules allow. Khloe’s entire family, including sisters Kim and Kourtney as well as momager Kris Jenner all, live in LA and the insider said that Khloe and Tristan don’t want to move True from her cousin and are determined to make a long-distance relationship work.

When Tristan was in Cleveland, Khloe previously co-parented with him and even gave birth to True in the city. The couple welcomed True in 2018. Khloe reconciled with Thompson earlier this year after his highly publicised cheating scandal in early 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. As the relationship between Khloe and Tristan became more serious, there were rumours that the star was eyeing Cleveland as a place to commence the couple’s family life.

In 2011, the Cavaliers chose Tristan as he happened to be apart of the team that broke the 52-year Championship drought in Cleveland in 2016. Before his big break, Tristan played for the Texas Longhorns for just a single season of college basketball. When the Boston deal was announced, Celtics fans took to Twitter on Saturday night to express their disdain toward a potential Kardashian invasion.

‘I don’t care about anyone in this trashy family’ tweeted one user coldly, before another added that they were ‘highly upset’ at the Celtics from bringing Tristan to Boston.

Watch @khloekardashian chase up here for him! an embarrassment and a new storyline for KUWTK,’ they wrote.

‘I have nothing against Khloe Kardashian I just don’t want her in Boston,’ one user wrote. ‘Look what happened with the Cavaliers when she was around they were cursed.’

Khloe has yet to make a public post for her man’s accomplishment but her big sister Kim Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram shortly after the news broke to congratulate Tristan.

‘Congrats @raltristan13 Boston here we come!!!!’ wrote the KUWTK star, followed by a slew of four-leaf clover emojis.

She also included a fan edit of Tristan rocking a black, green, and white Celtics jersey.

