Home News Featured News KF Seetoh criticises the Board's initiative to lure tourists with 3D...

KF Seetoh criticises the Tourism Board’s initiative to lure tourists with 3D models of S’pore icons

His reasoning is if travellers can enjoy these sights over the phone, once the borders open up they may be discouraged from coming to see the real thing

Photo: YouTube screengrab, KF Seetoh

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Founder of Makansutra and advocate for everything hawker, KF Seetoh, took to social media criticizing the Singapore Board (STB)’s new initiative to lure tourists here with 3D models of Singapore icons.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 24), Mr Seetoh wrote: “This one also very escape me la. Use 3D model animation to promote Merlion and hawker stalls..so tourist can view it on their phones”.

The initiative aims to enable prospective tourists to able to view 3D models of Singapore icons like the Merlion from their living room, as part of an augmented reality (AR) push by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In an interview, Mr Poh Chi Chuan, STB’s acting chief technology officer, told The Straits Times that the tourism board is building a database of such content that businesses in the industry can use to promote Singapore as a destination and enhance their on-site experience.

- Advertisement -

He added that this initiative was to help local businesses provide a better end-to-end experience for visitors, which will be key in the future of travel as consumers become more selective in their destination choices.

“The idea was to show how technology can showcase our travel icons. If so, and a traveller overseas can see it on the phone there, then game over liao, no need to come la”, Mr Seetoh wrote, responding to the Straits Times article.

“If its about tourism, then, make them really want to come experience the real deal (that looks like the real deal) the second borders open mah, not finger about the app and then cannot recognise the real thing when they arrive”, he added.

Instead of AR, Mr Seetoh asked about real experiences such as “taking 3D photos of a real hawker stall or flying drone (permission from the almighty powers) around the Merlion and letting them lao nua over it”. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Vivian Balakrishnan takes rapid COVID-19 test on camera to “demystify” the process

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan performed an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on himself, for a video published on his Facebook page this week, in a bid to demystify the testing process. Singapore is preparing to allow large-scale events and open its borders...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim offers to help cancer stricken resident going through chemotherapy

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim was quick to offer help to a cancer-stricken resident, after finding out that she has been going for her chemotherapy treatments alone since her daughter is stuck abroad. In a Facebook post published on Saturday (24 Oct),...
View Post
Featured News

Making TraceTogether mandatory seems to contradict Vivian Balakrishnan’s pre-election assurances

The Government's decision to make TraceTogether usage mandatory at all public venues mandatory from December has given rise to questions about whether this latest move contradicts minister Vivian Balakrishnan's pre-election assurances that the authorities had no plans to do so. On 5...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet