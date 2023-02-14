Kenneth Foo & Nicole Seah lead WP Team at East Coast reaching out to seniors and families in need

SINGAPORE — At a time when many Singaporeans are feeling the pinch due to inflation and higher living costs, The Workers’ Party has an initiative at East Coast GRC every month to reach out to the particularly vulnerable, namely seniors and needy households.

WP leaders Mr Kenneth Foo and Ms Nicole Seah spearhead this initiative, called Project Grow, and along with a team of volunteers, visited vulnerable individuals and households in the area again over the weekend, Mr Foo wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 13).

A woman that they visited shared a good memory of WP Member of Parliament Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), Mr Foo added.

“One of the residents spoke fondly of Leon Perera as she had approached him to help her with some of the challenges she faced before. She is glad that WP continue to follow up with residents so those who may need assistance can seek timely advice.”

Mr Foo posted photos of the WP team during last weekend’s Project Grow visits, and added, “Our team is glad that the ongoing groundwork is gaining traction and we are able to reach out to touch more lives. Let’s keep the spirits up and keep looking out for our residents or neighbor.”

The WP team has been very active in East Coast GRC for a number of years now. During the pandemic, it carried out food distribution activities to dozens of households and even extended legal assistance in one case.

Mr Tan and Ms Seah, who is the president of the WP Youth Wing along with Mr Terence Tan, Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and Mr Dylan Ng, gave the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) team a serious run for their money in the elections.

The PAP team, anchored by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, together with incumbents Dr Maliki Osman and Ms Jessica Tan, plus Ms Cheryl Chan and Mr Tan Kiat How, won the GRC with 53.39 per cent of the vote. /TISG

