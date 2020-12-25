Katy Perry talks about how she met Orlando Bloom

- Advertisement -

Roar hitmaker Katy Perry got candid about how she first met her now-fiancé Orlando Bloom. In a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the 36-year-old recalled her first encounter with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and how their mutual love of In-N-Out burgers was the key to the beginning of their romance.

“Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life,” Katy told her host. “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table.

“I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Wait, who – oh, you’re so hot! Fine, take it.’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?'”

In early 2016, Katy and the 43-year-old Orlando started dating and on February 14, 2019, announced their engagement.

She later told Capital Breakfast: “It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner in this place, this Italian restaurant. So I get there and he’s like clean shaven, he’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah… something is going down…'”

The singer then revealed that Orlando continued to “order everything”, leaving her thinking: “Who is this person? He must have been so nervous.” After dinner, the pair went on a helicopter ride. “We landed on this building and went downstairs, and my family and my friends were there and the most flowers – the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” Katy explained.

“You know when Kanye [West] does that for Kim [Kardashian West] – and you’re like ‘Oh my God!'” After host Roman Kemp commented on the “very romantic” proposal, Katy responded: “He’s great, I love him very much.”

The couple shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first baby together in March this year and in August they welcomed their baby girl, Daisy Dove. Daisy is Orlando’s second child. He is the father to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

On Flynn’s bond with his baby sister, Orlando previously told Ellen: “He’s very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he’s the best.

“He’s wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!”

