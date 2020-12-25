Entertainment Celebrity Katy Perry talks about how she met Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry talks about how she met Orlando Bloom

The 36-year-old recalled her first encounter with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and how their mutual love of In-N-Out burgers was the key to the beginning of their romance

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry met over their love for burgers Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Roar hitmaker Katy Perry got candid about how she first met her now-fiancé Orlando Bloom. In a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the 36-year-old recalled her first encounter with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and how their mutual love of In-N-Out burgers was the key to the beginning of their romance.

“Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life,” Katy told her host. “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table.

“I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Wait, who – oh, you’re so hot! Fine, take it.’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?'”

In early 2016, Katy and the 43-year-old Orlando started dating and on February 14, 2019, announced their engagement.

- Advertisement -

She later told Capital Breakfast: “It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner in this place, this Italian restaurant. So I get there and he’s like clean shaven, he’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah… something is going down…'”

The couple met in 2016. Picture: Instagram

The singer then revealed that Orlando continued to “order everything”, leaving her thinking: “Who is this person? He must have been so nervous.” After dinner, the pair went on a helicopter ride. “We landed on this building and went downstairs, and my family and my friends were there and the most flowers – the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” Katy explained.

“You know when Kanye [West] does that for Kim [Kardashian West] – and you’re like ‘Oh my God!'” After host Roman Kemp commented on the “very romantic” proposal, Katy responded: “He’s great, I love him very much.”

The couple shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first baby together in March this year and in August they welcomed their baby girl, Daisy Dove. Daisy is Orlando’s second child. He is the father to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

On Flynn’s bond with his baby sister, Orlando previously told Ellen: “He’s very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he’s the best.

“He’s wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!”

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Six people rescued, about 100 evacuated after fire breaks out in Punggol condo

Singapore -- Six people were rescued and about 100 evacuated when fire broke out in a condo in Punggol at about 11.25 am on Saturday (Dec 19). The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported in a Facebook post the same day that ...
View Post
Featured News

Cancer patient’s husband cycles 500 km and raises S$60,000 for fund

Singapore -- Mr Noel Tan, a father of three and whose wife is a cancer patient, knows firsthand how sickness can affect a family, which is why he took it upon himself to help others through a fund-raising project. “Noel Tan and...
View Post
Sense And Nonsense

Singapore’s hawker culture is quintessentially Singaporean. Don’t ever let it die

In a year devastated by the terrible Covid-19 and the infantile antics of a self-serving man child American president, news that Singapore’s hawker culture has found a place in Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list comes as a nice year-end present. Well...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet