Year Ender 2020: Korean stars dazzle people around the world

Singapore — South Korea is filled with beautiful people, and it is especially so for those in show business. From actors to singers, here are some of the most good-looking individuals that have caught our eyes. Not only do they look good, they are also talented.

Read on to find out who made the list.

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo’s stage name is a combination of his father’s last name “Gong” and of his mother’s last name “Yoo”. He debuted his acting career acting in SBS’s Hello My Teacher opposite Gong Hyo-jin in 2005. His breakout role was in MBC’s romantic comedy Coffee Prince. Gong Yoo won Best Actor at the Baeksang Awards for his performance in hit drama series Goblin.

Woo Do-hwan

He is known for his roles in TV series such as Save Me, Mad Dog, Tempted and The King: Eternal Monarch. Woo received recognition for his dual roles in The King: Eternal Monarch where he earned the title of “certified scene-stealer” by a Philippines magazine.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer. He has acted in TV dramas, My Girl, Scent of a Woman, The Fugitive of Joseon, Hotel King, Goblin, Life, Touch Your Heart, Hell is Other People and Tale of the Nine-Tailed. Lee Dong Wook is also the host of the talk show Strong Heart and boy group survival reality show Produce X 101. He has his own American-style talk show Wook Talk.

Jo In Sung

Jo In Sung has acted in TV series, What Happened in Bali, That Winter, the Wind Blows, It’s Okay, That’s Love and movies The Classic, A Dirty Carnival, A Frozen Flower, The King and The Great Battle.

Hyun Bin

His real name is Kim Tae-pyung and he has starred in many shows and received recognition in acting, receiving the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards. His role in 2005 romantic comedy My Name is Kim Sam-soon propelled him to fame. He also acted in Secret Garden, Memories of the Alhambra, Crash Landing on You among others. Hyun Bin’s movie credentials include Confidential Assignment, The Swindlers, The Negotiation and Rampant.

Kim Soo-hyun

He is one of the most highest-paid actors in Korea. Kim Soo-hun is best known for his roles in TV dramas Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, My Love from the Star, The Producers, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay as well as the films The Thieves, Secretly, Greatly, and Real. In 2014, he was Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year.

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer and model. He became famous after appearing in Boys Over Flowers as the lead role Gu Jun-pyo. The role earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. Other notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste, City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min Ho also appeared in the films Gangnam Blues, Bounty Hunters and mini-romance-web-series Line Romance.

Jang Keun Suk

He is a South Korean actor and singer. Jang Keun Suk has starred in the Korean drama Beethoven Virus, You’re Beautiful, Mary Stayed Out All Night, Love Rain, Pretty Man, The Royal Gambler and Switch.

Lisa

She is a Thai-born Korean-based singer, rapper and dancer and is part of girl group BLACKPINK under the management of YG Entertainment. Her real name is Pranpriya Manoban and she changed it to Lalisa Manoban.

Jennie

Jennie is a South Korean singer and rapper. She was born and raised in South Korea and she studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea.

She later debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and made her solo debut with the single Solo on November 12, 2018.

Seo Ye Ji

The South Korean actress debuted her acting career in Potato Star 2013QR3. She then acted in period drama Diary of a Night Watchman and thriller Last. Seo Ye Ji also starred in TV series such as Moorim School: Saga of the Brave, Save Me, Lawless Lawyer and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

Son Ye-jin

Son Ye-jin catapulted to fame after starring in romance-themed films and TV series such as The Classic, Summer Scent, A Moment to Remember, and April Snow. Son Ye-jin won acting recognition for her versatility in diverse genres such as Alone in Love, My Wife Got Married, The Pirates, The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess. She is known for her lead roles in Something in the Rain and Crash Landing on You.

Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo starred in Full House and Descendants of the Sun as well as other TV dramas and films since 1996. She made her debut at the age of 16. She is also a model besides being in the acting industry.

Kim Go-eun

Kim Go-eun is a South Korean actress and singer. She debuted in the film A Muse where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap, Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch.

