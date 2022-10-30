kate-middleton-and-her-meteoric-rise-through-the-ranks-of-the-british-aristocracy

- Advertisement -

Kate Middleton was never a “working-class woman,” as she not only has aristocratic ancestors, but her family is exceedingly wealthy in its own right, but her meteoric rise among the British aristocracy began after she married Prince William.

However, as reported by The News recently, Angela Levin, a royal biographer commented on the discussion in the House of Lords on the position of the Dukes of Sussex and York as Counsellors of State, saying, “Good news. It’s been long in coming.”

According to Levin, Kate Middleton can take the position of Counsellor of State after Harry and Andrew’s removal.

She said, “You can’t have Counsellors of the State who are not working royals or live far away. Counsellors need to be close and know what’s going on to stand in for a royal. It’s right that Harry and Andrew step down. Anne Catherine Sophie or Edward could take their place.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

But her rise as the most beautiful and most influencing aristocratic woman in Britain did not come without hurdles as we will see in this article.

Marie Claire reported in an article that back in 2016, royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed that Camilla Parker-Bowles was responsible for the breakup between Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2007.

The reason was that Camilla didn’t think Middleton was noble enough.

“I was in London when the breakup [of William and Kate] occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it,” Andersen told The Daily Beast (via Express).

Camilla The Snob

He explained, “Camilla is a bit of a snob,” adding, “She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII.

“She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the royal circle in the role of mistress to the future King, and then the King.”

Due to this, Camilla did not think Middleton was good enough for Prince William.

“She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family,” Andersen claimed.

“Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family. She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant.”

But calling Middleton a “working-class woman” was not accurate at all as not only she have aristocratic ancestry but her family is exceedingly wealthy in its own right, and she was educated at a series of exclusive private schools.

Regardless, the now-Queen Consort apparently still felt Middleton’s heritage was insufficient though the latter is a rising star among British aristocracy.

It was tumultuous times for Kate and William and Prince Charles, now King of England, had to intervene, asking William to either make a commitment to Kate or basically set her free.

It is well documented that Camilla never really felt Kate Middleton as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the Royal Family.

Andersen adds that Camilla basically whispered in Charles’s ear that it was really time to make—to force—William to make a decision one way or the other.

“It has been since confirmed publicly that Charles did suggest to William that he either make a commitment to Kate or basically set her free, as it were. Now, his motives for doing that may have been pure but Camilla’s…not so much. She was the instigator of this.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most beloved royal couples in history, says People.

They fought against the odds and the pressures and finally got together after the breakup.

They didn’t stay apart for long, however, and reconnected in the summer of 2007 through a series of secret dates.

They announced their engagement to the world three years later, and by 2011, they had officially married in a fairy tale ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate Middleton: The Beautiful Woman

Hindustan Times reported that Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been voted as the ‘top female role model’ in the UK in a national poll for the Girls Out Loud campaign, a report said.

The wife of Prince William garnered 35% of the votes and was named the most inspirational woman of the year. She was up against other members of the royal family including Queen Consort Camilla and her sister-in-law, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

“For the past two and a half years she has been a shining light, the king of woman every girl should try to become, someone honorable, smart and classy,” a Twitter user responded to the poll.

“This is the beauty of Catherine the Princess of Wales, it comes from within,” another user said.

Singer Rochelle Humes finished in second place with 25 percent of votes, while former UK prime minister Liz Truss finished third with 23 percent of the votes.

The fourth and sixth place were occupied by Holly Willoughby and Molly Mae Hague respectively. The contest decided that Kate was the most beautiful among the other women that were selected from the aristocracy.

Queen Consort Camilla claimed the fifth place, polling in 18 percent of votes while Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was at the seventh place with only 15% of the votes. Emma Watson, Dame Deborah James and Stacey Dooley were next in the list in the top 10 female role models of 2022.

The survey focused on the UK’s outlook on women’s career paths and the influence they have on society at large. Jane Kenyon- founder of Girls Out Loud- said, “It’s really important that we continue to champion young girls, so they have equal opportunities as they progress through life.”

The post Kate Middleton and her meteoric rise through the ranks of the British aristocracy appeared first on The Independent World News.

