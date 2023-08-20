Beyonce and J.Lo buy clothes from these Singaporean designers

These Singaporean designers have been making a mark in the fashion industry, and global celebrities are buying their clothing pieces due to their unique silhouette and aesthetics.

Andrew Gn

Singaporean Paris-based fashion designer Andrew Gn is known for feminine silhouettes. He was first known at the Central Saint Martins in London before he opened his atelier in Paris, year 1996. He learned the ropes in the fashion industry as an assistant to Parisian couturier, Emanuel Ungaro, and his hard work led him to Paris Fashion Week.

Since then, Andrew Gn has been dressing royalties and celebrities such as Beyonce, and even Kate Middleton and Queen Rania.

“When you are brought up in Singapore, which is a port city and a hub for multiculturalism, this has always been a part of me. So it comes very naturally to me to integrate my lived experiences and my memories in my designs, whether it is a vibrant color like the perfect shade of red, or a recurring motif like corals or a dragon,” Andrew shared in an interview.

His designs are in an exhibition entitled ‘Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World’, which will run until Sept 17 at Singapore’s Asian Civilisations Museum.

Here are some the clothing pieces from the Singapore designer on sale at Net-A-Porter.

Strapless embellished plissé silk-blend satin and crepe jumpsuit

Belted crystal-embellished crepe mini dress

Grace Ling

Singaporean designer Grace Ling first became a model and actress before focusing on her love for tailoring. She was first recognized for her sensual aesthetics at The Row and Thom Browne before launching her own line.

With her background in fashion and sculpture, she takes a multifaceted approach to have sustainable designs, with processes that create less wastes. Some of her fans include Jennifer Lopez and Karlie Kloss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐄 𝐋 𝐈 𝐍 𝐆 ® (@gracelingofficial)

Here are some the clothing pieces from the Singapore designer on sale at Net-A-Porter.

Cropped leather jacket

Paneled silk-chiffon and wool-twill blazer

Grace Ling + NET SUSTAIN aluminum shoulder bag

“The human body is a language that transcends all cultures and backgrounds. I wanted to create wit and light-hearted humour without having to explain much. I was first inspired by a psychological phenomenon often referred to as ‘anthropomorphism’, which refers to the attribution of human characteristics to inanimate objects. From an absurdist perspective, I wanted to see how inanimate sculptures can trigger an emotional response,” she shared an interview with Vogue Singapore. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts