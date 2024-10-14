Entertainment

Kanye West “defies” China’s censorship: He took the Chinese land by storm with an unstoppable performance

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 14, 2024

CHINA: Despite its tough censorship rules, China green-lighted Kanye West’s performance last month in Hainan city. West, now known as Ye, sang from his new album “Bully”.

CNN reported that some six years ago, China blacklisted all hip-hop songs and the country’s media was not allowed to feature actors with tattoos or anything depicting hip-hop culture.

Ye, being a controversial character himself, raised eyebrows in a country where censorship laws are so strict. The artist lost his contract with German brand Adidas and received a lot of flak for his anti-Semitic outbursts in the past.

Despite all this, he performed at the “Vulture Listening Experience” concert at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Haikou, Hainan. The concert took place on Sept 15 and 28 to a packed audience of 40,000 people.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cracked down on China’s entertainment industry in 2021, saying that celebrity culture was toxic and “advocated wrong values” to Chinese youth.

See also  Kim Kardashian on caring for Kanye West when he had COVID-19

Ye is not the only star to perform in China of late; Mariah Carey had two concerts in Beijing in September. She posted photos of her and her children visiting the Great Wall of China on X.

John Legend also performed in October in Beijing and Shanghai. In addition, Charlie Puth is scheduled to perform in China in early December.

University of Richmond’s political science department associate professor Chen Dan said that Ye being allowed to perform could be a turning point for the country as it “sends a signal that Western artists are welcome to play in China if they comply with local restrictions.”

Chen says that letting these stars come in is a way of boosting consumer spending.

“The primary motivation for approving Kanye West’s performance may be commercial, that is, to revive the cultural and tourism industry. China needs commercial revival and more cultural exchange,” said Chen.

The state media reports that Ye’s concerts caused a surge in the local tourism economy, with the highest ticket sales recorded in Shanghai and Beijing.

See also  US report says China still harasses Filipino fishermen

Despite all this, concerts in China have been known to get cancelled at the eleventh hour. In 2015, Bon Jovi and Maroon 5 had their shows in Beijing cancelled suddenly.

John Hopkins sociology professor Hung Ho-fung said it was a dilemma for the country:

“Local governments always want more concerts and activities to boost [the] the local economy, while the higher authorities allegedly require more vetting of lyrics and contents.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Entertainment

Jung So Min of Love Next Door addresses rumours of dating Jung Hae In

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

First look at The Fiery Priest 2 as Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun prepare to dispense justice

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Aespawesome surprise! — aespa unleashes charm bombs in solo tracks, dropping it on Oct 9

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Entertainment

Kanye West “defies” China’s censorship: He took the Chinese land by storm with an unstoppable performance

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a positive note on Monday after economic growth data—STI rose 0.2%

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

KKH launches 15 new initiatives to enhance population health and boost fertility rates

October 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Duke-NUS introduces pictogram system to simplify medication instructions for senior citizens

October 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.