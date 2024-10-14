CHINA: Despite its tough censorship rules, China green-lighted Kanye West’s performance last month in Hainan city. West, now known as Ye, sang from his new album “Bully”.

CNN reported that some six years ago, China blacklisted all hip-hop songs and the country’s media was not allowed to feature actors with tattoos or anything depicting hip-hop culture.

Ye, being a controversial character himself, raised eyebrows in a country where censorship laws are so strict. The artist lost his contract with German brand Adidas and received a lot of flak for his anti-Semitic outbursts in the past.

Despite all this, he performed at the “Vulture Listening Experience” concert at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Haikou, Hainan. The concert took place on Sept 15 and 28 to a packed audience of 40,000 people.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cracked down on China’s entertainment industry in 2021, saying that celebrity culture was toxic and “advocated wrong values” to Chinese youth.

Ye is not the only star to perform in China of late; Mariah Carey had two concerts in Beijing in September. She posted photos of her and her children visiting the Great Wall of China on X.

John Legend also performed in October in Beijing and Shanghai. In addition, Charlie Puth is scheduled to perform in China in early December.

University of Richmond’s political science department associate professor Chen Dan said that Ye being allowed to perform could be a turning point for the country as it “sends a signal that Western artists are welcome to play in China if they comply with local restrictions.”

Chen says that letting these stars come in is a way of boosting consumer spending.

“The primary motivation for approving Kanye West’s performance may be commercial, that is, to revive the cultural and tourism industry. China needs commercial revival and more cultural exchange,” said Chen.

The state media reports that Ye’s concerts caused a surge in the local tourism economy, with the highest ticket sales recorded in Shanghai and Beijing.

Despite all this, concerts in China have been known to get cancelled at the eleventh hour. In 2015, Bon Jovi and Maroon 5 had their shows in Beijing cancelled suddenly.

John Hopkins sociology professor Hung Ho-fung said it was a dilemma for the country:

“Local governments always want more concerts and activities to boost [the] the local economy, while the higher authorities allegedly require more vetting of lyrics and contents.”

