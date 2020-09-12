Joo Won wakes up 10 years in the past and finds Kim Hee Sun as a college student

- Advertisement -

SBS’s drama, Alice has revealed a glimpse of its upcoming episode.

Spoilers ahead.

Towards the end of the previous episode of Alice, Park Jin Gyeom (played by Joo Won) strangely found himself being transported back 10 years into the past. He was on his way to save Yoon Tae Yi (played by Kim Hee Sun) when he got into a car accident and he woke up to find himself in 2010. SBS released new stills of the drama on September 11, featuring Park Jin Gyeom finding his way back to Yoon Tae Yi. The key difference is that in 2010, she is still a student in her twenties.

The stills show Park Jin Gyeom interfering the young Yoon Tae Yi’s class by crashing into her lecture hall at school with a worried expression. A bewildered Yoon Tae Yi looks at the unknown intruder with confusion as her classmates look on.

The producers behind “Alice” hinted that viewers could look forward to how their unexpected meeting—and their ensuing conversation—would affect the course of the drama’s story.

“The fifth episode [of ‘Alice’], which airs today, will tell the story of the 2010 Yoon Tae Yi and what happens when Park Jin Gyeom appears before her,” they said. “In terms of the plot, it is an extremely important scene that holds a lot of keys to the rest of their story.”

“We ask that you show a lot of interest and anticipation for what kinds of secrets are hidden in this scene,” they continued, “as well as how Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won will portray such a critical scene through their acting.”

The next episode of “Alice” will air on September 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

Born as Moon Jun-won on September 30, 1987, Joo Won is a South Korean actor known for his roles in King of Baking, Kim Takgu, Ojakgyo Family, Bridal Mask, Good Doctor, Fatal Intuition, Yong-pal and My Sassy Girl.

Kim Hee Sun, born on June 11, 1977, is a South Korean actress who became famous in the 1990s playing roles in TV series such as Men of the Bath House, Propose, Wedding Dress, Forever Yours, Mister Q, Sunflower, and Tomato. She also acted in films Bichunmoo and The Myth, historical media drama Faith, teen drama Angry Mom and mystery drama The Lady in Dignity. /TISG