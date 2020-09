China says that it is "normal" for Disney to thank the Xinjiang government where the movie "Mulan" was filmed

Ads1

China says that it is “normal” for Disney to thank the Xinjiang government where the movie “Mulan” was filmed and calls the lead actress a “true Chinese” for supporting the Hong Kong police. The film has faced boycott calls globally for filming in Xinjiang — where rights abuses against the region’s Muslim population have been widely documented. /AFP