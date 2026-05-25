K-pop boy group BTS returns to fire up Singapore ARMYs: Concert tickets to watch them live in action go on sale from June 3

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s BTS fans finally have dates, prices and a countdown. Tickets for the K-pop group’s long-awaited Singapore concerts will go on sale from June 3, setting up what could become one of the biggest live entertainment moments of the year.

BTS is set to perform four nights at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20, and 22. For many fans, this is more than another concert announcement. It marks BTS’s first Singapore appearance as a complete seven-member group in seven years. The lineup remains intact: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will all take the stage together.

Fans who want first access need to move fast!

Ticket sales will happen in stages. The first window is the ARMY membership presale on June 3 from 12 pm to 10 pm. Fans with a global ARMY membership must register through Weverse by May 25 at 10 pm to qualify.

A second round follows on June 4 through Live Nation’s presale, also from 12 pm to 10 pm. Registration is free for members.

General sales open on June 5 at 12 pm through Ticketmaster. Klook members can also buy ticket-and-bundle packages during the public release.

Anyone planning to buy will probably want accounts ready beforehand. Large BTS releases tend to move fast, and queue systems are now part of the modern concert ritual.

From S$148 to VIP access

Ticket prices start at S$148 before booking fees. Fans who want the premium experience can opt for the S$388 VIP package. According to organisers, this includes a reserved premium seat, access to the soundcheck party, commemorative items, an exclusive gift and a separate merchandise lane.

Compared with major international acts that have visited Singapore in recent years, BTS’s pricing falls within a wide enough range to attract both casual concertgoers and longtime fans.

Major concert stops bring hotel bookings, tourism activity and spending across nearby businesses in Singapore

Live Nation Singapore and The Kallang Group said the concerts represent BTS’s longest stop in Asia outside South Korea and Japan. The organisations said the result came from a long-running partnership and early talks to secure Singapore as part of the tour.

Major concert stops bring hotel bookings, tourism activity and spending across nearby businesses. They also reinforce Singapore’s push to stay competitive in attracting large-scale entertainment events in the region.

For fans, after years of waiting, the next challenge is no longer whether BTS is coming; it is whether fingers are fast enough when the ticket queue opens, so plan ahead, set a budget before sales open, and don’t let concert excitement turn into impulse spending. The memories should last longer than the credit card bill.