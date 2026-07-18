What’s one small luxury you’d never give up, even if money was tight? Singaporeans share their answers

SINGAPORE: Small comforts are part of who we are—a daily routine, a quiet ritual, a tiny reward, or an escape that makes life bearable, yet memorable.

However, when payables continue to rise in this economy, people often tighten their budget, but some still make way to protect their ‘tiny luxuries’ because it brings a much-needed lift to survive everyday living.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit about people’s ‘tiny luxury’ and stated: “If you suddenly had to cut your monthly spending by 20%, what’s the one small luxury you’d still refuse to give up?”

Others shared their thoughts and answers in the comments section. One commented that something as simple as turning on the air conditioning in the living room during the day and in the bedrooms through the night is considered a luxury, especially with the heat in the country.

For some, it is being able to take a Grab or a taxi when they are tired or when the weather is unbearable, and having their daily dose of Starbucks coffee.

Others commented that their small luxuries are keeping their subscriptions or memberships, such as having Spotify premium, YouTube premium, Netflix, and a gym membership. Furthermore, some stated that it is having time and money for self-care, including hair appointments, manicure and pedicure, monthly facials, and massage.

“For me, occasionally I’ll splurge and go to higher-end restaurants with a group of friends to hang out and just have fun… I feel this is quite essential when things get tough, as it keeps you sane LOL,” a netizen admitted.

One more netizen claimed: “Trips across the border to Malaysia. How poor, how rich, I have to go there to get reasonably priced things, reasonably priced haircuts, reasonable prices, everything. Paying less reduces my stress.” With Singapore’s economy nowadays, this gained a response from another netizen, admitting: “I think this one, not luxury, is arguably a necessity.”

At the end of the day, these small indulgences help people cope with daily stress and keep life feeling normal. Whatever our ‘tiny luxuries’ may be, it is important to remember that a little treat can lift the spirit, but we must also know how to balance it with our financial capabilities.