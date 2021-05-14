Entertainment Celebrity Kim Tae Hee made S$8.4 million from her Gangnam property sale

She owns so many buildings she started a property rental firm

Kim Tae Hee is savvy in property investment. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Seoul — Celebrity couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee became known as the richest Korean celeb real estate moguls last October after it was reported that they own property worth 81.4 billion won (S$98 million).

The 41-year-old actress reportedly owns so many buildings that she started a property rental firm.

Kim Tae Hee showed how savvy an investor she is this week with the sale of a building in Gangnam, Seoul, reported 8days.sg.

It was reported that Kim Tae Hee bought the building in June 2014 for 13.2 billion won (S$15.6 million) and sold it on March 25 for 20.3 billion won (S$24 million). The profit she made from this sale was a cool 7.1 billion won (S$8.4 million). Completed in 2011, the building has nine floors – three basement levels and six above ground. It is located a stone’s throw away from the bustling Gangnam station.

Kim Tae Hee made a fortune selling a Gangnam building. Picture: Instagram

Many netizens were impressed with how much the actress made but some people were not too pleased with it. Some of the netizens brought up the year-old news report that claimed Kim Tae Hee evaded millions of dollars in real estate taxes by creating a paper company and exploiting a loophole in the law.

While Kim Tae Hee has yet to address those allegations, netizens are more than happy to play judge and jury. “I wonder if she’ll use that money she made to buy another building. If she does, she better pay all her taxes like a law-abiding person,” wrote one netizen.

Born on March 29, 1980, Kim Tae Hee is a South Korean actress. Considered one of South Korea’s most beautiful women, she is best known for her roles in Korean dramas such as Stairway to Heaven (2003), Love Story in Harvard (2004), Iris (2009), My Princess (2011), Yong-pal (2015) and Hi Bye, Mama! (2020). Kim Tae-hee is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”./TISGFollow us on Social Media

