SINGAPORE: A man took to Reddit to ask if he should accept a job offer with a salary of S$7,300 or risk negotiating for a higher pay.

In his post on the ‘Ask Singapore forum,’ he explained that when HR asked about his expected salary during the interview, he quoted a much higher figure of S$8,000, even though he would have been happy with S$7,000.

“They offered me S$7.3K and gave me a few days to accept,” he said. His friends, recognizing the opportunity, urged him to negotiate, suggesting that he would be ‘leaving money on the table’ if he didn’t at least ask for more.

They pointed out that he could potentially walk away with an even better deal if he pushed further.

However, despite their advice, he felt conflicted. The man said he wasn’t sure if negotiating would be right, especially since the offer seemed fair and met his financial needs.

“Financially wise, I’m stable. I don’t spend much or have any big-ticket expenses coming up. Most of my savings are invested into boring ETFs (STI and S&P 500),” he said.

“Plus, it’s my only offer, and I’ve been out of a job for 6 months. So I don’t think the worst they could do is say no. The worse could be rescinding the offer,” he added.

He then turned to the forum for advice, asking, “Should you negotiate a higher salary for a job offer even though it’s already higher than expected? What would you guys do if you were in my situation?”

“You can negotiate for a higher salary after working for a year or two”

Many urged the man to accept the job offer in the discussion thread, saying it was already a solid deal. One Singaporean Redditor said, “Out of job for 6 months, and you want to ‘hiam’ over a couple of hundreds? Wake up, bro. Don’t be penny wise, pound foolish.

If your offer is rescinded, will you ask your friends to pay you S$7.5K monthly? Maybe 75 cents they also don’t want to give you.”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Take it. Your friends want your offer rescinded. You can negotiate a higher salary after working for a year or two. You have been out of a job for six months, even S$300 higher than expected.”

Still, a handful believed the man should at least try to negotiate, arguing that asking for more would be beneficial as long as he remained professional.

One user wrote, “Would it be possible to bump it to S$7.5K a month? It is not an unreasonable amount, and they would, at most, reject you only. They probably won’t rescind the offer to ask for S$200 more monthly.”

Tips for negotiating a higher salary

Negotiating for a higher salary can be nerve-wracking. Who wouldn’t be anxious about the offer getting rescinded? But if you go into it with the right mindset and prep, you can make it work. Here are some tips from Lori Cole, a Certified Career Coach and Advisor at iHire.

Do your research: Thoroughly research the market salary for your role. By coming to the table with a clear, data-backed salary range in mind, you can respond quickly to offers. This preparation also shows you’re serious and informed, increasing your chances of a successful negotiation.

Watch your tone: One of people’s biggest mistakes is not being mindful of how they sound. If you come across as entitled or demanding, the employer might reject your counteroffer or even rescind the original offer. It’s important to maintain a professional and respectful demeanour throughout the process.

Cole says, “When negotiating a higher salary, keep these basics in mind: Be specific, be timely, and always come from a place of gratitude and excitement for the opportunity.”

Don’t stall: Don’t ask for too much time to think things over. In today’s competitive job market, hiring managers must move quickly to secure top talent. If you take too long to respond, they might lose interest and turn to the next candidate ready to decide.

