Lifestyle

JK Rowling not “forgiving” Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for stance on transgender issue

ByAsir F

April 11, 2024
jk-rowling-not-“forgiving”-daniel-radcliffe-and-emma-watson-for-stance-on-transgender-issue

JK Rowling

JK Rowling has drawn a sharp line in the sand, condemning fellow Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support of gender transitioning in minors. With a firm stance on women’s rights, Rowling lambasted celebrities for their endorsement of movements that potentially harm detransitioners and women in single-sex spaces. 

Furthermore, the Daily Mail states that this comes on the heels of the Cass report’s release, which sheds light on the insufficiency of evidence backing gender treatment for teenagers. Despite Rowling’s vehement opposition, the report advocates for a revamp of NHS trans services, urging for more rigorous research and enhanced care for vulnerable youth. 

In addition to this, the report’s revelations have ignited fervent debates, unveiling the contentious nature of discussions surrounding transgender issues and sparking demands for increased transparency and accountability within healthcare systems.

JK Rowling allegedly not forgiving Harry Potter stars 

Following that, X users informed her that they hope the actors and actresses who played her Harry Potter character would in turn apologize to her. However, she admitted that they probably would not. She went on making a rant about how the current trans movement is harming children and is invading womens spaces. 

Moreover, X users state that those who fell for the “gender ideology” movement are rather silent nowadays. But at the same time, they would refuse to take back what they stated earlier as their ego’s would not allow it. Several conservative users are calling this ideology a “lie” that many people fell for. 

Read More News

Jackie Chan celebrates 70th birthday with an older look that got fans worried

The post JK Rowling not “forgiving” Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for stance on transgender issue appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Trump received with massive cheers in Atlanta Chick-fil-A 

April 11, 2024 Asir F
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean spends S$1K on “upskilling courses, boot camps, and certifications” but still can’t get a job

April 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

David Hogg’s PAC Under Fire: Lavish Spending Raises Questions

April 10, 2024 Asir F

You missed

International

Griffin: “Trump’s ignorance will cripple our national security”

April 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
International

GOP Infighting: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s battle for leadership

April 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

JK Rowling not “forgiving” Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for stance on transgender issue

April 11, 2024 Asir F
Lifestyle

Trump received with massive cheers in Atlanta Chick-fil-A 

April 11, 2024 Asir F

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.