Eclipse: Meyer posited that globalists seek to infuse the new year with negative energy

April 12, 2024
Right-wing commentator Alex Jones recently hosted an X Spaces event, delving into theories surrounding the upcoming total solar eclipse and its purported significance in globalist agendas.

Guest Andrew Meyer suggested the eclipse coincides with a date in the Hebrew calendar conducive to channeling new energy for the year ahead. Jones hailed Meyer as an expert on the matter.

Meyer posited that globalists seek to infuse the new year with negative energy through the eclipse, while a guest host on Infowars, Mike Adams, speculated that scientists are exploiting the eclipse for their own “nefarious plans.”

Meyer and globalists on the eclipse

These discussions have fueled conspiracy theories surrounding the celestial event.

“The globalists, obviously, they want to make a big push for evil, negative energy,” Mr Meyer said.

“They want to inject the seed of every new year with negative energy because that’s what they harvest.”

The April 8 eclipse stirred up a storm of speculation and intrigue, with conspiracy theorists concocting wild theories faster than you can say “totality.”

Conspiracy theorists always see more than just a celestial ballet in the making. Some are spinning yarns about biblical prophecies, suggesting that the eclipse could herald cataclysmic events straight out of scripture. Others are pointing fingers at President Biden, claiming that this cosmic dance is merely a curtain-raiser for a nefarious “New World Order” plot.

Popular theories

One popular theory making the rounds suggests that the eclipse’s path ominously intersects with seven U.S. cities named Nineveh—echoing the biblical tale of a city in Iraq branded as “evil” in ancient texts.

TikTok luminary BigNik waded into the fray, invoking the Book of Jonah and warning that America’s moral compass might be steering it toward troubled waters. But hold your horses: turns out, only two Ninevehs find themselves squarely under the eclipse’s shadow, while others catch nothing more than a fleeting glimpse of partial darkness.

Yet, amidst the cacophony of fear-mongering, a voice of reason emerges. While some counties have indeed issued cautionary alerts ahead of the eclipse, citing potential traffic snarls and communication glitches, authorities assure us it’s all just precautionary measures to keep folks safe during the cosmic spectacle.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Musk’s used toddler burner account to ask “Do you like Japanese girls?”

The post Eclipse: Meyer posited that globalists seek to infuse the new year with negative energy appeared first on The Independent News.

