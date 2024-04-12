Right-wing commentator Alex Jones recently hosted an X Spaces event, delving into theories surrounding the upcoming total solar eclipse and its purported significance in globalist agendas.

Guest Andrew Meyer suggested the eclipse coincides with a date in the Hebrew calendar conducive to channeling new energy for the year ahead. Jones hailed Meyer as an expert on the matter.

Meyer posited that globalists seek to infuse the new year with negative energy through the eclipse, while a guest host on Infowars, Mike Adams, speculated that scientists are exploiting the eclipse for their own “nefarious plans.”

Meyer and globalists on the eclipse

These discussions have fueled conspiracy theories surrounding the celestial event.