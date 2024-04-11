Lifestyle

Trump received with massive cheers in Atlanta Chick-fil-A 

Amidst cheers and applause, former President Donald Trump made a memorable stop at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia, during his campaign trail. Ordering 30 milkshakes and chicken for everyone, Trump engaged with workers, expressing admiration for the franchise’s success and its owner, whom he recognized as a member of one of his clubs. 

Furthermore, videos captured Trump’s interactions with supporters, including hugs and expressions of unwavering support. In one exchange, Trump acknowledged Chick-fil-A’s closed on Sundays, dubbing it the “Lord’s chicken” in agreement with a supporter’s sentiment. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and appreciation, with Trump reciprocating compliments and affirmations from the crowd. 

Despite political divides, the event showcased a moment of unity and enthusiasm among Trump’s supporters, echoing their commitment to his candidacy and ideals.

Trump received with massive cheers in fast food restaurant 

Following that, a viral video showed him ordering the food for his supporters. However, liberals vehemently disagree that this is true. They claim that Trump did not pay for the meals and that he is simply used to “not paying” for anything in his life. The claim is a rather bold accusation towards the former President of The United States. 

In addition to this, conservatives claim that he is the President for the people, in contrast to President Biden. Despite this, liberals claim that he is catering solely to the wealthy individuals in the United States. It seems that liberals are unhappy seeing him receiving praises for some of his actions. 

