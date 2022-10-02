Entertainment Celebrity JJ Lin posts his experience at #intotheARC event!

Photo: FB/JJLin

ARC is a members-only application-based community enabled by Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The community aims to build a new world together through interacting with curious, open-minded and passionate people. 

By Aiah Bathan
Wayne Lin Junjie, a 41-year-old Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer and actor better known as JJ Lin, attended the #intotheARC event hosted by ARC the Community. 

Made some new friends and connected with old friends tonight at the @arcthecommunity #intotheARC event!” JJ Lin stated in his Facebook and Instagram posts. 

“At ARC, we believe meaningful collaborations are realized through organic meetups like tonight’s, the first of many to come!” the Singaporean celebrity added. 

Fans have shared their support by commenting on the post: 

Aside from singing, songwriting, record producing and acting, JJ Lin currently owns a coffee shop called “Miracle Coffee”. It was launched last Sept 30, 2022, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. 

