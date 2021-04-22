JJ Lin posts childhood photo on his father’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin delighted his fans recently when he uploaded a rare childhood photo taken with his father when he was young. The singer celebrated his 40th birthday in March 2021 and he dedicated the post to his father on April 20 to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Fans and friends of Lin then sent well wishes to the singer’s father, according to Mothership. The post also contains another photo that appears to have been taken more recently on a beach or during the pair’s cycling excursion.

At the start of the year, Lin went back to Singapore for a short period to spend the Chinese New Year with his family.

One thing to note is that the love of music clearly runs in the genes.

Here’s a video of Lin’s father playing to the song covered by Lin:

Born on March 27, 1981 Wayne Lim Junjie better known by his stage name JJ Lin, is a Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Lin launched his musical career by releasing his debut album, Music Voyager (2003). Lin has received three Golden Melody Awards, including one Best New Artist and two Best Mandarin Male Singer.

JJ Lin was born in an ethnic Kim-mûi Hokkien family (Minnan ethnicity) in Singapore and studied at Jing Shan Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Saint Andrew’s Junior College before completing his national service. Lin’s family consists of his brother, father and mother who have a background in Chinese classical music, which has influenced the artist’s own music. Furthermore, his brother was a major influence in his career choice.

In addition to Mandarin, Lin also sings in English, Hokkien (his native dialect) and Cantonese using a romanised pronunciation system, and has released his songs in Cantonese. In Taiwan, he was awarded the Best New Artist award at the Golden Melody Awards.

After completing his national service, Lin signed with Ocean Butterflies International, which launched the then 22-year-old Lin's debut album in 2003. In 2011, Lin signed a new contract with the record label Warner Music Taiwan.

