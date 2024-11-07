KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, BTS’ Jin has fans eagerly awaiting his debut solo album, Happy, after sharing a lighthearted teaser about the lead track, “Running Wild”. On Nov 6, Jin took to Instagram and Weverse, posting a preview of the song and a behind-the-scenes look at the set of his previous release, I’ll Be There. His caption, “Running Wild is coming”, hinted at the track’s arrival, sparking a wave of excitement among ARMY.

Jin added to the excitement when he shared, “I like this song,” in response to a fan’s Weverse plea for a hint. “I run every day while listening to it.” Fans were able to visualise Jin’s everyday activities, thanks to this personal touch, which increased their excitement about the impending release.

Adding excitement

Happy, set for release on Nov 15, is Jin’s first solo album and features six tracks, including I’ll Be There as a pre-release. There will be three different versions of the album—Journey, Imagine, and Navigate—each showcasing a distinct facet of Jin’s creative approach. One highly anticipated song on the album is “Heart on Window”, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy, whose vocal strength adds to the excitement for fans of both artists.

To celebrate Happy, Jin has planned a special event, Happy Special Stage LIVE, where he’ll perform live on Weverse. The event will have two streaming sessions on Nov 16 at 7 PM KST and Nov 17 at 5 PM KST, allowing fans worldwide to tune in. Real-time subtitles in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish, will make the experience accessible to fans around the globe.

Memorable journey

In a touching gesture, Jin will also offer a limited-edition gift to fans who purchase the album during the live event, further strengthening his bond with ARMY. This debut promises to be a memorable journey for Jin and his fans alike.

Jin is a gifted South Korean singer, composer, and actor whose real name is Kim Seok Jin. He is best known as a member of the globally renowned boy group BTS.