Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

ByLydia Koh

November 7, 2024

KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, BTS’ Jin has fans eagerly awaiting his debut solo album, Happy, after sharing a lighthearted teaser about the lead track, “Running Wild”. On Nov 6, Jin took to Instagram and Weverse, posting a preview of the song and a behind-the-scenes look at the set of his previous release, I’ll Be There. His caption, “Running Wild is coming”, hinted at the track’s arrival, sparking a wave of excitement among ARMY.

Jin added to the excitement when he shared, “I like this song,” in response to a fan’s Weverse plea for a hint. “I run every day while listening to it.” Fans were able to visualise Jin’s everyday activities, thanks to this personal touch, which increased their excitement about the impending release.

Photo: Instagram/Jin

Adding excitement

Happy, set for release on Nov 15, is Jin’s first solo album and features six tracks, including I’ll Be There as a pre-release. There will be three different versions of the album—Journey, Imagine, and Navigate—each showcasing a distinct facet of Jin’s creative approach. One highly anticipated song on the album is “Heart on Window”, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy, whose vocal strength adds to the excitement for fans of both artists.

To celebrate Happy, Jin has planned a special event, Happy Special Stage LIVE, where he’ll perform live on Weverse. The event will have two streaming sessions on Nov 16 at 7 PM KST and Nov 17 at 5 PM KST, allowing fans worldwide to tune in. Real-time subtitles in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish, will make the experience accessible to fans around the globe.

Memorable journey

In a touching gesture, Jin will also offer a limited-edition gift to fans who purchase the album during the live event, further strengthening his bond with ARMY. This debut promises to be a memorable journey for Jin and his fans alike.

Jin is a gifted South Korean singer, composer, and actor whose real name is Kim Seok Jin. He is best known as a member of the globally renowned boy group BTS.

