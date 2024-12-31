KOREA: NHK’s Kōhaku Uta Gassen, Japan’s year-end music extravaganza, will feature performances by K-pop groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) on Dec 31 at 7:20 pm, according to Allkpop.

On Dec 30 (KST), TWICE conveyed their condolences via their official account, stating, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of the tragic aviation accident and heartfelt condolences to their families.”

They further noted, “We will participate in the pre-scheduled overseas event with a heart of mourning.”

Honoring victims

Similarly, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT expressed their grief through messages offering condolences and committing to honouring the victims with solemn performances.

“Unfortunately, we must prepare for the upcoming performance with heavy hearts,” TXT shared. “We will take the stage with great respect for the people we are mourning,” they added.

Japanese media outlet Sports Hochi reported on Dec 30 that NHK, the broadcaster of Kōhaku Uta Gassen, also acknowledged the tragedy, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the aviation incident.” However, they confirmed that the program content and guest lineup would remain unchanged.

National mourning period

The South Korean government has declared a national mourning period until Jan 4, 2025, prompting speculation in Japan about the potential withdrawal of K-pop acts from the event.

Nevertheless, the scheduled performance’s proximity and overseas nature made cancellation challenging.