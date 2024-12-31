CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Entertainment

Japan’s year-end music show will feature appearances by TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and TXT

ByLydia Koh

December 31, 2024

KOREA: NHK’s Kōhaku Uta Gassen, Japan’s year-end music extravaganza, will feature performances by K-pop groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) on Dec 31 at 7:20 pm, according to Allkpop.

On Dec 30 (KST), TWICE conveyed their condolences via their official account, stating, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of the tragic aviation accident and heartfelt condolences to their families.”

They further noted, “We will participate in the pre-scheduled overseas event with a heart of mourning.”

Photo: Instagram/LE SSERAFIM

Honoring victims

Similarly, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT expressed their grief through messages offering condolences and committing to honouring the victims with solemn performances.

“Unfortunately, we must prepare for the upcoming performance with heavy hearts,” TXT shared. “We will take the stage with great respect for the people we are mourning,” they added.

Japanese media outlet Sports Hochi reported on Dec 30 that NHK, the broadcaster of Kōhaku Uta Gassen, also acknowledged the tragedy, saying:

See also  K-pop voice coach shares about teaching BTS, TWICE and Kang Daniel

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the aviation incident.” However, they confirmed that the program content and guest lineup would remain unchanged.

National mourning period

The South Korean government has declared a national mourning period until Jan 4, 2025, prompting speculation in Japan about the potential withdrawal of K-pop acts from the event.

Nevertheless, the scheduled performance’s proximity and overseas nature made cancellation challenging.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Celebrities pay moving tributes to the victims of the Muan aviation disaster

December 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“Squid Game” Season 2 review: More brutal, aggressive, and bizarre than the original

December 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

The Boyz and Lee Seung Gi serve meals to the elderly as a volunteer service

December 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

Song Jae Rim’s intense character poster of his last movie, Collapse, released; film scheduled for Jan 2025

December 31, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Japan’s year-end music show will feature appearances by TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and TXT

December 31, 2024 Lydia Koh
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower before the new year—STI fell 0.4%

December 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore central bank says it sees strong potential for Stablecoins

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.