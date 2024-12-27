CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Travel

Japan Airlines flights return to normal on Dec 27 after cyberattack

ByMary Alavanza

December 27, 2024
Japan Airlines

TOKYO, JAPAN: Japan Airlines (JAL) reported a cyberattack on Thursday (Dec 26) that caused delays and system disruptions. By evening, the airline confirmed the issue was resolved and announced that flights would return to normal on Friday (Dec 27), as reported by Connected to India.

JAL shared an update on X, apologising for the inconvenience and assuring passengers that flights would operate as scheduled.

The airline wrote: “[Notice regarding network equipment malfunction as of 19:40]. There was a system malfunction with our network equipment today, but it has now been resolved. As of now, flights for tomorrow, December 27th, are scheduled to operate as normal. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

JAL explained that the problem began on Thursday morning when its network connecting internal and external systems started failing. The airline identified the issue as a cyberattack intended to overload the network with massive data transmissions, causing it to crash or stop responding.

See also  "In Singapore they tell us to suck it up" — Netizens react to photo of airline transport staff allegedly bowing to apologise for flight delay

The airline later said that the attack did not involve any virus or any customer data leaks. According to the Associated Press, the cyberattack disrupted 24 domestic flights, delaying them by over 30 minutes.

Such attacks are not uncommon in the aviation sector, which has seen a rise in cybercrimes in recent years. On Dec 11, global commercial law firm Clyde & Co. reported the surge in ransomware attacks and other cyber threats in the aviation industry, noting their potential to disrupt operations significantly.

According to the report, cyberattacks in the aviation industry rose by 131% from 2022 to 2023, with most attacks targeting airspace users.

The Associated Press also reported that experts have repeatedly warned about Japan’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities, especially as the country strengthens its defence and partners with the United States and others with stronger cyber protections. While Japan has made progress, experts say more needs to be done. /TISG

See also  Japan Airlines cyberattack may cause flight delays, follows series of recent cyber incidents in Japan

Read also: Japan Airlines cyberattack may cause flight delays, follows series of recent cyber incidents in Japan

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Travel

6 once-accessible destinations now closed to travellers

December 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Travel

Japan Airlines cyberattack may cause flight delays, follows series of recent cyber incidents in Japan

December 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Malaysia announces toll-free travel for private vehicles from Dec 23 to 24

December 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

Not enough opportunities to get together: Young Singaporeans on the challenges of dating these days

December 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

CCCS halts review of proposed SRS changes after banks withdraw application

December 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Domestic Helpers

Employer says her maid has ‘been pushing boundaries’ and even returned home drunk on her day off, seeks advice from S’poreans

December 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Law

189 people under investigation for suspected involvement in S$6.65M loss from 1,000 scam cases

December 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.