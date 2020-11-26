Jamus Lim: Supporter’s kombucha gift a simple act full of meaning

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Every other Monday, a supporter stops by and drops off a bottle of home-brewed kombucha, an appreciative Associate Professor Jamus Lim said in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 23).

The Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC wrote that the supporter comes to hand him the bottle at his Meet-the-People Session at Block 308A in Anchorvale Road. A/Prof Lim is responsible for Anchorvale ward in the GRC.

He added: “For me, such seemingly simple acts of creativity and expression are a testament to the deep reservoir of entrepreneurial and innovative potential that Singaporeans actually possess.”

“If we are (mis)characterized as boring, by-the-book workers, it is only because our system has struggled with helping our people achieve their full, diverse, and unconventional potential, and allowing the pursuit of such aspirations to be a laudable and lucrative career path,” he said.

Kombucha is a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink commonly consumed for its supposed health benefits.

A/Prof Lim added that the supporter, Marvin, said that he is part of a Kombucha Club, and has been playing around with recipes from the 1980s.

He added: “We share the bottle among our volunteers for the evening, and have enjoyed not just the original style, but also flavors such blackcurrant, chrysanthemum, ginger-and-honey, lime, and (my favorite) rose.”

The MP called the kombucha a real treat “(for our spirits as well as guts) after a long evening of helping residents with their different challenges”.

A/Prof Lim shared a photo of the bottle, which was named “Mallet and Cockles”. The label also read: “Product of Sengkang.” /TISG

