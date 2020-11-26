Home News Featured News : Supporter's kombucha gift a simple act full of meaning

Jamus Lim: Supporter’s kombucha gift a simple act full of meaning

It is "testament to the deep reservoir of entrepreneurial and innovative potential" of Singaporeans

Photos: FB /Jamus Lim

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Every other Monday, a supporter stops by and drops off a bottle of home-brewed kombucha, an appreciative Associate Professor said in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 23).

The Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC wrote that the  supporter comes to hand him the bottle at his Meet-the-People Session at Block 308A in Anchorvale Road. A/Prof Lim is responsible for Anchorvale ward in the GRC.

He added: “For me, such seemingly simple acts of creativity and expression are a testament to the deep reservoir of entrepreneurial and innovative potential that Singaporeans actually possess.”

“If we are (mis)characterized as boring, by-the-book workers, it is only because our system has struggled with helping our people achieve their full, diverse, and unconventional potential, and allowing the pursuit of such aspirations to be a laudable and lucrative career path,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Kombucha is a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink commonly consumed for its supposed health benefits.

A/Prof Lim added that the supporter, Marvin, said that he is part of a Kombucha Club, and has been playing around with recipes from the 1980s.

He added: “We share the bottle among our volunteers for the evening, and have enjoyed not just the original style, but also flavors such blackcurrant, chrysanthemum, ginger-and-honey, lime, and (my favorite) rose.”

The MP called the kombucha a real treat “(for our spirits as well as guts) after a long evening of helping residents with their different challenges”.

A/Prof Lim shared a photo of the bottle, which was named “Mallet and Cockles”. The label also read: “Product of Sengkang.” /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong undergoes laser surgery to remove large kidney stone

Former Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong underwent laser surgery over the weekend to remove a kidney stone that was somewhat large in size. 79-year-old Mr Goh has been frank on social media about the health issues he faces. On Sunday (22...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee’s nephew Li Shengwu calls on him to resign now

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's nephew Li Shengwu has called on him to  resign now as Prime Minister, in the latest turn of the Lee family feud. Mr Li Shengwu made the call on Friday (Nov 20), the same day...
View Post
Featured News

Parking enforcement officer prohibiting use of loading bay later caught on cam for littering

Singapore – Video footage of a parking enforcer getting into an argument with delivery personnel regarding the use of a loading bay is circulating online. An accompanying video shows the same officer was also spotted littering a used cigarette butt. On Sunday...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet