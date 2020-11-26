Chee Soon Juan: Bukit Batok projects may be leading to wasteful spending of public funds

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “It seems odd then that Mr Murali (Pillai) wants to replace the roof in just 10 years,” says opposition Singapore Democratic Party leader Chee Soon Juan on being told by a resident that the roof of a stage in Bukit Batok Central should last 30 years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 24), the SDP secretary-general shared Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai’s 5-year master plan for the replacement of the roof of the stage.

“A check found that the roof was installed in 2011. A resident fed back to me that the company that did the installation said that the roof would ‘normally last 30 years’. That would take its lifespan to 2041. It seems odd then that Mr Murali wants to replace the roof in just 10 years,” Dr Chee added.

- Advertisement -

He had some questions for Mr Murali:

1. Whether the information about the roof’s installation date and lifespan is accurate.

2. If it is, why does the roof need to be replaced? Is it because the damage is beyond repair? (He says the roof seems to be in good condition.)

3. If it is going to be replaced, how much is it going to cost the residents and taxpayers, and how long is the new roof going to last?

Dr Chee expressed concern that many structures are being torn down and replaced or rebuilt without much forethought and justification, leading to wasteful spending of public funds.

He added: “JRTC and Mr Murali need to prioritise spending to ensure that funds are not spent on wasteful vanity projects that residents do not want and need.

Instead, these funds should be channeled to estate management to improve maintenance services for the better upkeep of Bukit Batok. This is what residents really want.”

The SDP leader said the funds used “are residents’ hard-earned money and many don’t earn anywhere close to what the ministers and MPs make”. /TISG

Please follow and like us: