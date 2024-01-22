;
Featured News Home News

Jamus Lim: High childcare costs are one reason many “decline to have large families”

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) highlighted a common challenge many Singaporeans face: the high childcare costs. He added that the high expenses parents pay are one reason why many do not choose to have large families.

Assoc Prof Lim wrote that in the course of conversations he had lately at a coffee shop at Compassvale, he talked with residents about how expensive it is to raise children for middle-class households.

Expenses are the highest in the earlier years due to infant and childcare, and when subsidies are “relatively more limited subsidies,” noted the MP, a father of a young child who turns five years old this year.

Read related: ‘You know what would really boost fertility rate? Lower cost of living’ 

Assoc Prof Lim added that the situation improves when children enter the primary grades, “when fees drop to $13 a month for most public schools.”

And when mothers also work, the burden is eased somewhat because families receive higher subsidies. Nevertheless, costs are still not completely offset by them, and when extra classes such as music, swimming, or language are added, the costs of raising kids get even higher,

See also  $200K-earning senior exec still finds Singapore too expensive, considers retiring overseas

“Of course, they multiply for every additional kid. This is one of the key reasons why so many parents decline to have large families, contenting themselves to stop at one or two.

Better to focus on fewer, than to spread family resources too thin. But this private choice has spillover effects for the economy down the road, as fewer children eventually imply a smaller workforce, even as elderly dependents live longer,” noted Assoc Prof Lim.

He added that for this dilemma, there are no simple solutions. And neither is this a problem that only Singapore has, as “falling fertility is a reality that confronts many higher-income countries.”

However, the trend “tends to be most acute in the newly-industrialized East Asian economies,” he wrote, “and the current handouts for kids, while appreciated, seldom alter the calculus for most households.”

One way to help lower costs for parents would be to provide more financial support for their children’s early years and reduce testing pressure, which leads numerous households to spend more on tuition, the MP wrote. /TISG

See also  How ‘Loud Budgeting’ can help Singaporeans cope with today’s high living costs

Read also: ‘Only 2 things needed to have more kids—a house and good childcare support’ — S’porean on Louis Ng’s fertility leave proposal for couples needing IVF

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Family of M’sian man in motorbike fatality at Changi Beach Park appeals for his iPhone’s return

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singtel declines to confirm whether Chinese hacker group was involved in June malware attack

November 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SG crypto firm partner fired after woman said he spiked her drink during meeting

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Family of M’sian man in motorbike fatality at Changi Beach Park appeals for his iPhone’s return

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Arts Asia

Rare pair of Ming dynasty vases smash all auction estimates, selling for $12.5 million

November 8, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia Pacific Health

Australia identifies ‘disgusting’ balls that closed all its beaches in Sydney

November 8, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
In the Hood

“I feel very upset” — Woman who was unwell sat in reserved seat on the MRT but says an “uncle filmed and yelled at her”

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.