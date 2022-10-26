‘You know what would really boost fertility rate? Lower cost of living’ 

- Advertisement -

In a recent Reddit thread, netizens reacted to a Straits Times article that quoted experts as saying that flexible work schedules could help raise Singapore’s fertility rate, appearing to be unconvinced.

Instead, they offered suggestions as to what they felt would really by effective in boosting the fertility rate.

Paulin Straughan, a Singapore Management University sociology professor, said in an Oct 23 ST piece that if remote working were to be properly instituted, it could be a “game-changer” that would let young people have both a career and a family.

In Singapore, 31,816 babies were born in 2020, and 31,713 in the following year. The resident total fertility rate (TFR) is at 1.12 births per woman for 2021, higher than the 1.1 rate from the year before. A population needs a TFR of 2.1 to replace itself.

Prof Straughan added that aside from flexible working arrangements, those in their 20s who take time off from work to have children can return to their careers when their offspring are a little older.

Redditors commenting on the ST piece, however, seemed unconvinced,

“You know what would really boost fertility rate? Lower cost of livings,” one wrote.

Prof Straughan’s comment on taking time off from work and resuming after a few years was also met with unbelief.

One commenter seemed to believe that the views of “ordinary citizens who actually endure these financial and work-related hardships” had not been taken into consideration.

“Fastest way is to speed up flat buying for those want to be married,” opined another.

“You what would boost fertility rates? Free education from preschool to university for all Singaporeans,” wrote one commenter.

Another called for better support for the elderly.

“Experts ! Pui,” wrote a Reddit user. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg