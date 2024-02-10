;
Featured News SG Politics Uncategorized

Jamus Lim follows in Low Thia Khiang’s footsteps

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) recently shared on social media about how he’s been inspired by former party chief Low Thia Khiang in a very particular way. It’s one that requires many steps, to be more specific.

Mr Low, who represented Hougang SMC from 1991 and 2011 and then Aljunied GRC (Bedok Reservoir–Punggol) from 2011 and 2020, started the tradition of walking the ward he served in its entirety in one go. Assoc Prof Lim, who began representing Sengkang in Parliament in 2020, has adopted this practice as well.

This year, he walked the length of Anchorvale as well as the part of Compassvale under his care on Feb 9, writing that it had been “an exhausting 43,000 steps or so, but it’s usually worthwhile.”

He added that it is “the way that I touch base with the estate team directly about municipal concerns, updates, and upgrades (our weekly estate walk is usually performed with #TeamSengkang volunteers, rather than town council staff).”

See also  WP's Got Talent 2.0: Leon Perera shines in CNY dinner duet with Sylvia Lim

Assoc Prof Lim also noted that nearly every Anchorvale precinct, in line with improvements slated at Sengkang in general, has upcoming repair and redecoration (R&R) works scheduled for 2024 and 2025, or has just finished with them.

Posting a photo of himself standing before a signboard announcing one such R&R project, the MP noted: “This is something that many residents are looking forward to, and I’m glad that we’ve not only been able to move the process along, but also take on board significant resident feedback during the process.”

Assoc Prof Lim added that the team on the ground is continuing to receive and adapt as many suggestions for the improvement works as possible, and encouraged residents to contact them with ideas they wish to share.

He first posted about the all-estate walk in February 2021, saying that part of its purpose is “pointing out issues that could be rectified in an estate-level ‘spring cleaning.’” That year, his first as MP, he focused on waste disposal and management issues and got to know the town council better.

See also  Red Dot United calls for non-partisan speaker after Tan Chuan-jin hot-mic incident

In 2022, he was joined by Mr Low himself, from whom he learned “more trips of the trade” during their lengthy walk.

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang joins Jamus Lim on Sengkang walk

 

“My only qualm about walking with Mr Low is that—given his celebrity status—we get stopped all the time to chat with residents!” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

This year, as he went on his walk on the eve of the Chinese New Year, he also shared a photo of his contribution to his family’s reunion dinner, salmon curry, and added that he’s “looking forward to the other Peranakan delights other family members will be bringing along!” /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Almost 70% of Gen Z Singaporeans not confident that they can maintain their health into old age

November 28, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy Featured News

Donald Trump’s win may be good news for Singapore, but bad news for Hong Kong—report

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Malaysia collects S$2.7M in traffic fines after offering 60% discount to offenders

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Domestic Helpers

“They threatened my family” – Employer decides to send helper back home after finding out she borrowed money from loan sharks

November 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

“This is the reality of raising children” – Singaporean neglects parents who raised him for 25 years after meeting GF

November 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

SRJV secures contract to operate Jurong Region Line, marking entry of foreign operator in Singapore’s rail sector

November 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Lifestyle

Matchmaking scam in Southwestern China defrauds desperate single men

November 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.