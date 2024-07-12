Education In the Hood

“It’s just plain mean,” Furious Singaporean exposes teacher for publicly shaming students on Instagram

ByYoko Nicole

July 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: A furious Singaporean student took to social media on Wednesday (Jul 10) to expose her teacher for publicly shaming students on Instagram.

“Criticism is supposed to help us improve, but this isn’t constructive at all—it’s just plain mean,” she wrote on r/SGexams.

Despite the names being blurred out, the student found the comments to be excessively humiliating. The student felt that this was a clear violation of student privacy and condemned it as extremely unprofessional.

She also pointed out that instead of fostering a supportive and safe learning environment, the teacher’s actions created a toxic environment, leading students to feel anxious about having their work scrutinized and mocked online.

“Being publicly shamed like this can have serious repercussions on a student’s mental health. It’s already stressful enough to keep up with schoolwork without the added pressure of public humiliation.”

She insisted that teachers should be there to encourage and help students, not tear them down with harsh comments.

See also  Significant improvements to education system anticipated in Budget 2019

“I honestly don’t know what to do. Reporting it feels like a risk because it might make things worse, but this can’t continue. Teachers should be role models, not bullies.”

The student added, “I really hope someone in a position of authority steps in to put an end to this nonsense. Students deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, not as subjects for public shaming on social media.”

“You can report it anonymously on the MOE feedback page.”

In the discussion thread, several Redditors were likewise furious with her teacher for using students as content on Instagram. They strongly recommended that she escalate the matter to the Ministry of Education (MOE) and formally lodge a complaint against the teacher.

One netizen said, “Please report it to MOE, or even other teachers you trust (with receipts). Not all teachers are here because they love teaching. Some are here because their scholarship stipulates they serve as a teacher for x years.”

See also  Young girl who attempted suicide urges PM Lee, MOE to respond to bullying

Another commented, “You can report it anonymously on the MOE feedback page. They take it seriously.”

However, others dissuaded her from doing so, saying that she can first talk to her teacher about the public shaming.

One netizen stated, “If it’s a teacher you trust (kinda) and whom you think might be receptive to feedback, do provide feedback directly to the teacher and see if they stop. Perhaps they think they’re witty or ~relatable you never know…”

Another netizen, who claims to be a teacher for 19 years, added, “Just walk into the principal’s office and tell. It will be taken down within minutes. There is no need to write to MOE etc. Everyone makes mistakes, even teachers. Just talk to P and things will move immediately. No need to threaten that teacher’s job.”

Read also: SG student says “my mum called me selfish just because I’m not giving my dad $700” from her $2000 award

See also  SG student studies 4-5 hours daily, but her parents tell her it's "barely enough" suggesting "8-10 hours per day" instead

Featured image by Depositphotos

