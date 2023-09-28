It takes 22 minutes exercise to burn off just an 8th of mooncake

SINGAPORE: As families nationwide gather to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and share the beloved tradition of mooncakes, health experts are warning about the potential health implications of indulging in these sweet treats. In an interview with Channel 8, Ms Chow Pek Yee, the head of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital’s Department of Nutrition & Dietetics, emphasized the importance of mindful consumption during this festive season.

Ms Chow noted that consuming just one-eighth of a mooncake can necessitate a staggering 22 minutes of brisk walking to burn off the accompanying calories. This revelation serves as a stark reminder for mooncake enthusiasts to be cautious about their dietary choices.

While many may opt for mooncakes advertised as low-sugar or sugar-free, Ms Chow cautioned that such labels do not necessarily equate to healthy choices. She explained, “When one ingredient is removed to reduce sugar content, other ingredients may be added to maintain the taste, potentially increasing fat or other unhealthy components. It’s crucial to read the nutrition facts label and compare it to that of a regular, full-sugar mooncake.”

Mooncakes, a hallmark of the Mid-Autumn Festival, are renowned for their high sugar and fat content, often featuring ingredients like lotus paste, egg yolk, and fresh meat. Despite widespread awareness of the calorie density in these treats, many continue to indulge during the festival.

According to information provided by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, a single portion, or one-eighth, of a mooncake typically contains around 100 calories. To put this in perspective, it takes approximately 22 minutes of brisk walking to burn off these calories – a sobering fact for mooncake enthusiasts.

Ms Chow further emphasized that mooncakes should not be considered a suitable dinner substitute. Instead, she advised individuals to share mooncakes with family and friends, thereby reducing the caloric intake per person. Additionally, pairing mooncakes with fresh fruits, Chinese tea, or healthier beverages can help mitigate the dietary impact of these delectable treats.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival festivities continue, Ms Chow’s expert advice serves as a valuable reminder to savour the joy of mooncakes while keeping an eye on the scale – both of tradition and personal health. In the spirit of the season, a balanced approach to indulgence and moderation can ensure that the celebration is enjoyable and health-conscious.