Israeli PM held secret talks in Saudi with Pompeo, crown prince: media

Multiple other Israeli media outlets reported similar information on Monday morning

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on November 22, 2020, shows Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (R) delivering an address during the second session of the G20 summit, held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the capital Riyadh.

AFP

Jerusalem, Undefined | AFP | Monday 11/23/2020 – 16:50 UTC+8 | 219 words

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin held secret talks in Saudi Arabia Sunday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, media said, in the first reported trip by an Israeli premier to the kingdom.

US Secretary of State , who was in Israel last week, was also at the reported talks, a diplomatic correspondent at Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Monday.

The broadcaster cited unnamed Israeli officials as saying that and the head of the Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen “flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom”, referring to Prince Mohammed’s initials.

Netanyahu’s office was not immediately available to comment on the reports.

The meeting comes after Israel agreed historic deals to normalise ties with two Saudi allies in the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Those accords were brokered by outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration.

US and Israeli officials have repeatedly indicated that more Arab states were set to forge ties with Israel.

Publicly, Saudi Arabia has said it would stick to the decades-old Arab League position of not having ties with Israel until the Jewish state’s conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

© Agence France-Presse

