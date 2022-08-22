Is The Electric Sports Car Racy?

- Advertisement -

With a low coefficient of drag, snazzy wheels and a promising profile, BMW marries the brand values of performance with the future of mobility in its i4 eDrive40 Grand Coupe (i4GC).

The styling is sleek; flowing lines defining a low profile, and paired with eye-catching, satin metal 19-inch aerodynamic wheels with low resistance tyres. With those electric-blue accents and clean front and rear designs, the overall result is a good looker with a coefficient of drag of 0.24, which provides very low resistance when on the move.

Mindset Hurdles

The electric-focused BMW i4GC brings together several opportunities to address a variety of challenges about mobility. While range anxiety and recharging are being resolved by improved batteries and more faster DC charging points, the bigger problem is still the expectation end users have of a sporty car.

How to get past the key issue of the visceral, emotional aspects of the throbbing internal combustion engine when up against a cold, functional battery-powered motor?

Speed is instantly available in an EV, and with its managed delivery, the i4GC achieved the 0-100kmh sprint in 5.7 seconds. And even with the accompaniment of Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack, it still pales in comparison to a V8 engine firing all cylinders and growling in anticipation.

With 430Nm of torque on hand, the i4GC is quick to make good use of the 250kW of power the motor whips up. But it only goes up to 190kmh, which seems to be the cut off point for many EVs.

Comfort With Range

Designed as a four-door sports car with more legroom, the i4GC offers space in comfortable abundance. Embracing the new BMW design language — people are growing accustomed to that large grille — it presents a good compromise of needs and wants.

The grand coupe styling gives a bit more length to the car, stretching it out and presenting a lower and racy look. It also results in a bit more legroom at the back, and a chance for a practical boot. Unlike many electric cars that offer some storage in front, where the engine used to sit, this space is covered in the i4, so there’s no room there for personal effects.

Still a road trip up north would be possible with golf bags and luggage, and a range of 590km. You’re able to have a good run without requiring too many refuelling stops. Range anxiety is likely to be a thing of the past, and with enough charging points en route, you should be able to quietly whisk yourself to your destination.

For now, you can get a range of almost 165km with 10 minutes of high-power (DC) charging, and you can get from 10%-80% in just over 30 minutes.

The smartphone app, My BMW, lets you know where the charging stations are, so you can better plan your route.

The Electric Drive

While, it looks the part, how does it drive?

The i4GC is swift and smooth once you get to cruising speeds, but until then it can lurch a bit. Until you’re able to manage the eagerness of the motor to accelerate as the torque and power kick in, you’re in for an uncomfortable ride, especially for the passengers.

For a relatively low car with rear air suspension, there’s a lot of gentle rocking you’d expect from an SUV, instead. And as you push it into a sharp manoeuvre, there’s some understeer that you have to deal with.

The curved display — a combination of a 12.3” instrument cluster and a 14.9” control display — makes for a sweeping visual spectacle. BMW’s operating system 8 offers a variety of options when it comes to presenting the information overload you get in today’s cars.

Fortunately, the driver can distil what’s required and have it show up on the large head up display.

The driver assistance systems that are itching to take over the wheel in anticipation of trouble, have been included as de rigueur and can in some cases — lane departure correction, for instance — intrude on the driving experience, unless you minimise the sensitivity or switch them off.

As Asia gears up for electric vehicles, China leads the march, with an EV adoption rate of 16.1%, according to an OCBC Treasury Research report. Singapore’s adoption rate is just 0.5%, and that must largely be due to the price of electric vehicles here.

The i4GC will set you back around *$340K for now. If the Certificate of Entitlement prices continue to rise, you could see the sticker price climb, and the adoption rate will remain low.

BMW i4 eDrive40 Grand Coupe Specs

Motor: single current-excited synchronous motor

Transmission: Single-speed

Battery capacity: 81kWh

Max output: 250kW

Max torque: 430Nm

0-100kmh: 5.7 seconds

Top speed: 190kmh

Drive range: 590km

Energy consumption: 19.7kWh/100km

Gross weight: 2,125kg

Length: 4,783mm

Width: 1,852mm

Height: 1,448mm

VES band: A1

*$338,888

*Confirm price with dealer

