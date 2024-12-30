SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Sunday (Dec 29) to share that he and his dad had a disagreement over finances shortly after he landed his first full-time job.

“My dad claims that the moment a child starts working, they pay 20% of their salary to the household,” he wrote on r/askSingapore. “From their first job onwards, he says a simple Google search will solve it.”

The son expressed that he didn’t agree with this idea and that part of his hesitation came from his dad’s lifestyle. “My dad ‘retired’ 8 years ago for health reasons and made no effort to earn money after,” he said.

“His entire day consists of eating unhealthy food despite warnings cause his diabetes, a whole day in a 24-hour air con room watching drama and asking the whole family to do things for him like take water (partial feet amputation cause his diabetes went out of control. Jeez I wonder why.),” the son added.

Unsure if this financial expectation was common or unique to his family, the son turned to the online community for advice.

“How much did you pay your family when you started your first full-time job if you did?” he asked. “If you could share your salary and if you paid or not, that would be great. Thanks, guys.”

“I think the general consensus is around 10%”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Reddit users shared that they contribute around 5-20% of their salary to their parents each month. One user said, “I give my parents 15%, but that’s cause I can afford it and wanted to; they also never demanded money.”

Another commented, “My mom said the same: to give 20% to them once I get my first paycheck. But I’m willing because I know I wasn’t an easy child, and indeed, they have provided me with everything since birth.”

A third shared, “I think the general consensus is around 10%. If your parents raise you well, then give more lah. Don’t need to ask around and compare.”

Some admitted that they do not give their parents anything and argued that no child should be forced to pay their parents every month.

One user expressed, “This whole Asian/Singaporean concept of giving your parents money is a bit crazy, and if you don’t, you are frowned upon as if we are born in this world to pay them money till the end. Take care of them, make sure their needs are met, give them a good time, etc.”

A few others advised him to discuss the situation with his dad and negotiate if he’s unable to contribute 20% of his salary.

