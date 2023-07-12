Is BLACKPINK disbanding? Is Jennie really terminating YG Entertainment contract?

In a Weibo post last July 10, a netizen shared that Jennie will soon leave YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s agency. The netizen wrote: “Based on the latest reliable source, Jennie will terminate her contract with YG Entertainment after the Encore concerts.”

Alongside other concerned and curious netizens, the post started a discussion on Weibo. A hashtag stated, ‘Jennie will be terminating her contract with YG’, and it was at the top of the Hot Search list. More so, many people criticized Jennie’s performance in their current Born Pink World Tour.

One comment wrote: “This reminds me of a comment that I saw earlier that her attitude looks like someone who is about to resign from their job.”

Another sentiment said: “It can be seen from her recently slacking off during concert performances that she doesn’t really care about her group.”

The aforementioned comments were concluded after several videos of Jennie’s performances, evidently not giving her best during their dances and leaving the stage in the middle of a performance, went viral on the Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin.

Blackpink debuted in the Korean entertainment industry in August 2016 and had multiple international records over the past years. Their seven-year contract with YG Entertainment is bound to end next month, and their fans, called Blinks, are now concerned about whether the members will continue with the label or start pursuing their careers on their own.

The popular K-Pop girl group recently announced their Encore concerts, an extension of their Born Pink World Tour, in North America. It is revealed that Blackpink will be performing their final show in Los Angeles on Aug 26.

Last April 14, Blackpink visited Singapore as part of their Born Pink World Tour concert. Blinks were convinced they would see more from the group when Rose, one of the members, declared: “Blackpink isn’t going anywhere.”

