Kimberly Chia’s husband praises her beauty, but netizen says she’s just an average Jane

SINGAPORE: Actress Kimberly Chia’s husband, Vincent Yeo posted a TikTok video that expresses his compliments to his wife. In the said video, Kimberly was wearing a black strapless dress for she was bound to attend the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Singapore.

Kimberly’s husband expressed that there are three things that he’s never seen in his life. “One, alien transformers. Two, dinosaur Transformers, Three, a girl more beautiful than you,” her husband declared.

Netizens commented their thoughts on the said post.

One TikTok user stated: “She is just an average Jane,” to which Vincent replied, “No idea what you are trying to say. Thanks for your below average comment.”



A similar comment mentioned: “She is just normal looking…”

Another TikTok user remarked: You should go out and see more people” which gained a reply stating: “I prefer to keep my eyes to the only woman I married. U go enjoy urself. I guess u need it.”

However, some commenters also complimented Kimberly.

“She’s indeed pretty! Ignore those meaningless comments from the immature men. Ppl who don’t get enough of gals, should stay single for life,” a commenter said.

“I like your video,” another user stated, which gained a reply saying: “Thanks. I will try and make more of our lives together.”

More users declared: “Yup. She’s beautiful I agree”, “Gorgeous indeed!”, “Pretty love your wife! Post more Kimberly”, and “What matters is that ya’ll in love. And you love what you have, ignore the miserable people.”

Kimberly Chia and her husband has been married since 2021, and they now have a one-year-old son, Kyzen. Without a doubt, he is ready to defend his wife against all the negative criticisms.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg