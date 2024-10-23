Celebrity

aespa's 'Whiplash' catchy tune has got Korean fans all over shaking and grooving to the techno beat

Lydia Koh

October 23, 2024

KOREA: According to Koreaboo, K-pop group aespa has made a strong comeback with their fifth mini album, Whiplash, and the title track is already creating a buzz on social media.

Following their chart-topping hits “Supernova” and “Armageddon,” the release of Whiplash under SM Entertainment was highly anticipated.

Although there are six tracks on the mini album, the title single is taking centre stage. The track, also titled Whiplash, is an EDM-inspired dance number that combines fast-paced bass and house beats.

It marks aespa’s first foray into techno, showcasing their evolving sound and pushing the boundaries of their musical style, as noted in SM Entertainment’s press materials.

Overwhelmingly excellent

The music has received overwhelmingly excellent feedback. Within an hour of its release, the music video surpassed 1 million views on YouTube, and the song quickly climbed into the top 10 of South Korea’s MelOn chart.

Fans and netizens have been actively discussing Whiplash on various online platforms, offering a range of opinions and praise.

Korean forums are filled with comments praising the track and its visually striking music video. Fans highlighted aespa’s ability to embrace bold concepts and execute them with precision.

Some noted the song’s energetic appeal, which was perfect for activities like working out, while others remarked on the group’s unique production quality.

Fans are impressed

A commenter wrote, “The music video is sensational. It’s a masterpiece…” This is followed by another commenter saying, “Karina’s third (teaser) picture is really good.”

Yet another one said, “All four of them perfectly nailed the concept.”

aespa’s growing reputation for high-quality music and innovative concepts is further solidified with Whiplash, which has become another standout addition to their discography.

SM Entertainment founded the South Korean girl group aespa in 2020. The group consists of four members: Winter, Karina, Giselle, and Ningning.

