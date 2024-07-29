SINGAPORE: A man has claimed on social media that his brother was recently asked to resign from his work due to “lack of communication.”

“Just what does the company expect? Him to chat with colleagues all day without doing work??? And he does communicate with the people around him, he literally has no problem asking for help when he has difficulties,” the man wrote on r/askSingapore.

“Yeah sure he’s an introvert and isn’t very outgoing but I didn’t expect a freaking well-known MNC to ‘retrench’ (they asked him to resign instead of firing) him just because he isn’t making any friends????”

The man elaborated that his brother’s role was straightforward: it involved sitting at a desk, using the required tools to create and repair products. The job did not require participation in projects, team discussions, or even the use of laptops.

Given these conditions, the man suspects that the company’s real motive might be to replace his brother with someone new, and they are using the “lack of communication” as a convenient excuse for the dismissal.

Many netizens, however, disagreed with the man’s perspective. One netizen pointed out that if the company is a well-known multinational corporation (MNC), it likely has a thorough HR policy and wouldn’t just ask employees to leave or resign for trivial reasons.

He added, “What you said here seems to be ‘incomplete.’. My opinion is your brother made a serious mistake at work & he did not tell u (or u ‘conveniently’ left it out).”

Another netizen commented, “Just my opinion based on the lack of information but, it kinda sounds like they wanna fire him but can’t do so as he seemingly does his job, so they asked to resign instead. Your brother should take his time finding a new job while holding on to this for salary first.”

Others also emphasized that, regardless of the job level, communication is crucial in any role, even for junior positions.

One netizen expressed, “Every job needs communication. Even if your job is pulling a lever.”

Another speculated, “Sounds like he might not be listening to instructions. He is doing his job on the surface, but not at the level or manner required. Might be ignoring colleagues and managers.

Or he may be giving a bad vibe to the people working around him. If 2 workers are telling me they cannot work with him, I would rather sack 1 than lose 2.”

