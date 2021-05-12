International Nurses Day: Heng Swee Keat asks S’poreans to continue showing support

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat paid tribute to the nurses on International Nurses Day, celebrated on Wednesday (May 12).

He acknowledged their service and sacrifice in the battle against Covid-19.

“The tireless dedication and commitment of our nurses and other healthcare professionals have been our greatest asset in this fight,” he said in a statement.

The nurses deserve our gratitude and encouragement, he added, noting how many individuals have shown them support. He was also glad that many citizens have called out instances of discrimination against nurses.

He urged Singaporeans to continue showing their appreciation for the nurses, even if only with a simple word of thanks or encouragement.

He also asked Singaporeans to share about moments when nurses had helped them and their families.

“To our nurses, thank you for all you do to keep Singapore safe. You have made all the difference, and we are behind you on this journey. And to the nurses all over the world, thank you for your lifesaving efforts and personal sacrifices in this global pandemic.” he wrote, thanking them for their dedication and service.

