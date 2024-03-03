Lifestyle

Intern says he’s not paid the salary stated in his contract, asks “What should I do?”

ByYoko Nicole

March 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: An intern posted on social media that he had not been paid the salary stipulated in his contract and asked Singaporeans, “What should I do?”

“I’m interning at a local company; my contract states I work hybrid, Monday to Friday. However, for the month of February, I got paid $300 less than the stipulated amount in my contract, and I am not sure why—I took two days of unpaid leave, but even so, the math doesn’t add up. Should I contact HR?” the intern wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (Mar 1).

The intern stated that he has been debating whether to file a complaint because he is only an intern, and he’s concerned that people at his workplace will perceive him as “presumptuous.”

“What should I do, and anyone might know why I got lowballed? Thank you,” the intern asked.

A few Singaporeans advised the man to check his payment slip or use the Ministry of Manpower’s calculator to determine whether their HR had made a mistake.

See also  ITE grad says he only earned $1.6K/month in Singapore but now makes $100K/year in Australia 'just as a simple plumber'

One Redditor commented, “It’s not the company “niao”, it’s just how it’s supposed to be calculated. Just check the MOM calculator and see if it’s short. If it is, just ask nicely as it could be a genuine mistake.

At my previous job they paid me lesser than what was in my contract for 2 months and I only noticed on the 3rd. Asked about it and got it back paid that month.”

While another Redditor said, “Did you get your payment slip? That would be the best way to figure it out. A possibility could be that the missing amount went into your CPF. If your internship pay is $1,500, then that could be why.”

One Redditor also chimed in and explained that his salary may be lower than usual because February had fewer days and he took two days of unpaid leave, adding:

“Depends on how niao your company is, they may be calculating based on days worked since last paid, so if it is Feb, it could cut your pay down.”

See also  Your job title doesn’t define your identity, it's the kind of person you are that defines your identity

Itemised Payslips

In Singapore, employers must give employees an itemised payslip, either a soft or hard copy, every month. This is usually issued concurrently with the salary payment or within three working days afterwards, as per the Ministry of Manpower.

With an itemized payslip, the employee can see the full details and breakdown of their compensation, including the basic salary (which is the basic rate of pay, such as $X per hour), salary period, ad hoc and fixed allowances, bonuses and other additional payments, overtime pay, and net salary paid.

In cases where employees are only partially paid, MOM recommends approaching employers to clarify if there is a misunderstanding or error on their part.

If, however, this issue has been brought to the employer’s attention and the full salary is still not paid within 7 days from the due date, the employer has violated the terms of employment, and the employee has the right to terminate their contract without notice.

See also  S'porean says Msia PM Anwar has forgone his salary for the sake of M'sians... So how about S'pore's PM?

As a last resort, the employee can also file a salary claim with the Tripartite Alliance of Dispute Management (TADM) using this website or report the incident to their respective union.

Read also: Employee who recently quit shares his boss “won’t let him include the six-month work experience in his CV”

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.