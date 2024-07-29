SINGAPORE: The Indian IT industry is expressing significant apprehension regarding Singapore’s upcoming changes to its skilled worker visa framework, set to be implemented in September. The industry’s trade body, Nasscom, has alerted the Indian government about the potential hurdles the new regulations could create, given the current global skills shortage in the tech sector.

Singapore’s new Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), effective September 1, 2024, will impose stricter criteria for visa renewals. Under the revised framework, applicants for the Employment Pass (EP) will need to secure a minimum of 40 points, in addition to meeting the qualifying salary requirements. Nasscom has criticized the framework for its restrictive nature, particularly its narrow criteria for earning points and its impact on business operations.

One major concern is the limited number of Indian universities that qualify for points under COMPASS. Currently, only eight Indian institutions are recognized, with prestigious universities like IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay earning 20 points, while graduates from selected faculties of five other IITs and IISc receive 10 points.

Nasscom argues that this narrow list does not reflect the broader talent pool available in India, which includes graduates from numerous other reputable institutions.

Shivendra Singh, Vice President of Global Trade Development at Nasscom, highlighted the global tech industry’s ongoing talent shortages and the necessity of addressing these gaps with skilled workers from countries like India. Singh pointed out that the equal weightage given to all nationalities in the diversity assessment may not accurately capture the real-world demand and supply situation.

Under the diversity criteria, candidates can gain 20 points if their nationality constitutes no more than 5% of the PMET (professionals, managers, executives, and technicians) employees within their company. Nasscom believes this approach may overlook the unique challenges faced by industries heavily reliant on specific talent pools.

Additionally, Nasscom is advocating for an expansion of the Shortage Occupation List, which currently grants a 20-point skill bonus for roles listed but reduces it to 10 points if the candidate’s nationality represents one-third or more of the firm’s PMETs. Singh argues that this adjustment, combined with the diversity criteria, unfairly penalizes firms that already meet diversity benchmarks.

Nasscom has also called for greater clarity regarding the “strategic economic priorities” pillar, which recognizes organizations involved in significant investment, innovation, and internationalization activities. Singh suggests that clearer guidelines are needed for companies to understand how they can qualify for points in this category.

TISG/