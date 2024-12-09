KOREA: According to Soompi, SBS’s upcoming drama Love Scout has unveiled an in-depth preview of Lee Jun Hyuk’s highly anticipated romantic role!

The drama follows Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), a skilled CEO who struggles with everyday life, and her secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), who excels in his job and domestic responsibilities alike.

Fans are eager to see Lee Jun Hyuk’s portrayal of Yoo Eun Ho, a dream-like male lead with a blend of charm, warmth, and capability.

Perfect man

Yoo Eun Ho is depicted as the epitome of the perfect man—thoughtful, handsome, and effortlessly talented.

As Ji Yoon’s secretary, he goes above and beyond, managing her chaotic office and schedule with precision, all while bringing a touch of romance to the workplace. Lee Jun Hyuk’s natural charisma promises to shine in this role, heightening excitement for the series.

Stills that have recently been made public provide insight into Eun Ho’s personality. One shot captures him brightening up a mundane commute, while another highlights his athletic prowess as he snags a flying baseball with ease.

Eun Ho’s meticulous attention to detail in his work, coupled with his ability to stay composed under pressure, further fuels the fantasy of having a secretary like him.

Heartwarming romance

The production team shared, “Lee Jun Hyuk’s depiction of Yoo Eun Ho will inspire viewers with his genuine and heartwarming portrayal of love.

Even the crew found themselves moved during filming. We are confident this drama will meet fans’ expectations for a swoon-worthy romantic lead.”

Love Scout promises a refreshing mix of humour, romance, and heartfelt moments. Keep an eye out for its debut on Friday, Jan 3, at 10 pm KST.