In the first poster for a new drama, Lee Je Hoon becomes a legendary negotiator

ByLydia Koh

December 10, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, JTBC’s highly anticipated drama The Art of Negotiation (literal translation) has released its first teaser poster, offering a sneak peek into its compelling narrative.

The series follows the journey of a legendary M&A expert and his team as they tackle high-stakes corporate challenges.

Lee Je Hoon is portrayed on the poster as a strong corporate negotiator.  Dressed sharply in a suit and captured mid-call, his silver hair transformation has captivated fans, raising expectations for his portrayal of the skilled professional.

The bold look adds intrigue to the character, further fueling anticipation for the drama.

Photo: Instagram/Lee Je Hoon

Exceptional performances

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, renowned for acclaimed works like The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, One Spring Night, and Something in the Rain, the drama marks his first foray into the office genre.

Paired with Lee Je Hoon, who was celebrated for his exceptional performances across film and television, the collaboration has sparked excitement among viewers eager to see their synergy unfold on screen.

The production team expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We’re delighted to present the first teaser poster to viewers. More exciting previews are on the way, and we’re grateful for the audience’s support as we prepare for the premiere of The Art of Negotiation.”

Drama, strategy and stellar performances

The Art of Negotiation is slated to premiere in the first half of 2025, promising a thrilling mix of drama, strategy, and stellar performances. Keep an eye out for updates as the release date approaches!

Lee Je Hoon is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor known for his versatile performances and captivating screen presence. He has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films and television dramas, showcasing his talent in various genres.

Lee Je Hoon is not only a talented actor but also a dedicated individual who constantly challenges himself with diverse roles. His passion for his craft and his ability to connect with audiences has solidified his position as one of South Korea’s leading actors.

