Sports

In Profile: Teen wonder Christian Ho, Rookie Champion at the F1 Eurocup-3 series

ByAnna Maria Romero

October 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: Seventeen-year-old Christian Ho, who is of Singaporean and Korean descent and who competes under Campos Racing, on Sunday (Oct 6) won Eurocup-3’s two races at Jerez, Spain, along with MP Motorsport’s Bruno del Pino.

The young athlete was crowned Rookie Champion at the event.

This, along with hearing Majulah Singapura for the fourth time this season, made it a “good weekend” for Ho, he wrote in an Instagram post late on Tuesday night (Oct 8).

“I had fantastic pace the whole weekend starting from free practice and won Race 1 with maximum points (Pole, Win, Fastest lap).

In Race 2, my qualifying was impeded by a red flag on my fastest lap and had to start 6th. Finish 5th in the end on a track where it is very difficult to overtake due to dirty air in this track,” Ho added.

However, he also wrote that he still has a chance to win the overall Driver Championship and pledged to do his utmost to have a “perfect weekend” when the last round takes place in Barcelona, Spain, next month.

See also  Jimmy Lin flaunts new ride four days after posting about wanting one

The young athlete expressed gratefulness to his family, with a particular shoutout to his father, who travelled almost a whole day to get to the competition. He also thanked his team and supporters.

Ho, born on Oct 31, 2006, began competing in the WSK events in the 60 Mini category for the first time in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, he was vice-champion at the German Junior Kart Championship and emerged as runner-up at the 2019 Karting Academy Trophy. He also placed 11th at the Karting World Championship that year.

By 2020, he placed third in the WSK Champions Cup in the OK Junior category and at the IAME Asia Cup in the senior category. In 2022, Ho made a single-seater debut in the 2022 Formula 4 UAE Championship with MP Motorsport.

But it was 2023 when the athlete began to really shine, making five successive podium finishes from Jerez to Valencia, ending the season as vice-champion with five wins, seven poles, and 291 points.

See also  Singapore Grand Prix: Mixed Martial Artist Angela Lee imparts advice to Bianca Bustamante ahead of her racing professional debut

On his website, Ho notes that he started karting in Europe at the young age of 10 and credits his success to the “wonderful” whom he has worked with.

Currently based in the UK, where he is studying for A-levels, he writes, “Balancing school and races are not easy, but I am trying my best.”

His hobbies include basketball and squash, and when he is home in Singapore for the holidays, he gives coaching lessons to new or seasoned karters. /TISG

Read also: “Can or not?” — F1 drivers Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz rev up for ‘Singlish Showdown’ as they battle each other in Singapore English quiz

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Sports

3 championships in a row: ‘Rock-solid’ Max Maeder emerges as overall champion at 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series

October 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Sports

Macau Open: Shuttler Jason Teh breaks hoodoo against HK’s top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu in quarter-final but falls short in final

September 30, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Winning streak: Max Maeder bags gold at Formula Kite Asian Championships in China

September 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

“Once-in-a-lifetime spectacle!” — Rare comet to grace Singapore night skies from Oct 11-22

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Sports

In Profile: Teen wonder Christian Ho, Rookie Champion at the F1 Eurocup-3 series

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

OpenAI to set up office in Singapore; hiring 5 to 10 local talents in sales, security and solutions engineering before 2025

October 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

BTS’s Jin responds hilariously when he was nicknamed “Ahjussi” during farm volunteer work

October 9, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.