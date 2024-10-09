SINGAPORE: Seventeen-year-old Christian Ho, who is of Singaporean and Korean descent and who competes under Campos Racing, on Sunday (Oct 6) won Eurocup-3’s two races at Jerez, Spain, along with MP Motorsport’s Bruno del Pino.

The young athlete was crowned Rookie Champion at the event.

This, along with hearing Majulah Singapura for the fourth time this season, made it a “good weekend” for Ho, he wrote in an Instagram post late on Tuesday night (Oct 8).

“I had fantastic pace the whole weekend starting from free practice and won Race 1 with maximum points (Pole, Win, Fastest lap).

In Race 2, my qualifying was impeded by a red flag on my fastest lap and had to start 6th. Finish 5th in the end on a track where it is very difficult to overtake due to dirty air in this track,” Ho added.

However, he also wrote that he still has a chance to win the overall Driver Championship and pledged to do his utmost to have a “perfect weekend” when the last round takes place in Barcelona, Spain, next month.

The young athlete expressed gratefulness to his family, with a particular shoutout to his father, who travelled almost a whole day to get to the competition. He also thanked his team and supporters.

Ho, born on Oct 31, 2006, began competing in the WSK events in the 60 Mini category for the first time in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, he was vice-champion at the German Junior Kart Championship and emerged as runner-up at the 2019 Karting Academy Trophy. He also placed 11th at the Karting World Championship that year.

By 2020, he placed third in the WSK Champions Cup in the OK Junior category and at the IAME Asia Cup in the senior category. In 2022, Ho made a single-seater debut in the 2022 Formula 4 UAE Championship with MP Motorsport.

But it was 2023 when the athlete began to really shine, making five successive podium finishes from Jerez to Valencia, ending the season as vice-champion with five wins, seven poles, and 291 points.

On his website, Ho notes that he started karting in Europe at the young age of 10 and credits his success to the “wonderful” whom he has worked with.

Currently based in the UK, where he is studying for A-levels, he writes, “Balancing school and races are not easy, but I am trying my best.”

His hobbies include basketball and squash, and when he is home in Singapore for the holidays, he gives coaching lessons to new or seasoned karters. /TISG

