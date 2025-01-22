SINGAPORE: A study from Cigna Healthcare underlined the key to addressing talent issues: improving employees’ health and well-being. As companies in Singapore have been dealing with talent shortages for some time, the findings from the study could help with these issues.

Cigna Healthcare released the results of its most recent International Health Study on Tuesday (Jan 21). One of the study’s most important takeaways is the strong link among the following work factors: employee vitality, job satisfaction, and performance.

The study defines vitality as “a measurement of an individual’s overall health across social, occupational, financial, intellectual, physical, spiritual, emotional, and environmental well-being”. It is based on the Evernorth Vitality Index, which measures how long people can live with health, strength, and energy.

Cigna Healthcare’s study shows that workers who exhibit high vitality and well-being are more engaged and productive than others. Moreover, over four out of five (82%) workers are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs, and almost nine out of ten (89%) are enthusiastic about their roles. In contrast, only 15% of employees with low vitality show job satisfaction, and one in five (22%) show enthusiasm for work.

Perhaps even more importantly, high-vitality workers tend to be more willing to put in more effort to contribute to their companies’ success. The study also found that while only 27% of these workers are likely to look for a new job, nearly half of the low-vitality workers (46%) can do so.

Therefore, “investing in employee well-being, including through employee value propositions and health and well-being benefits, emerges as a strategic imperative,” Cigna Healthcare noted, suggesting that this is something companies in Singapore would do well to note.

Julie Lim, the Key Accounts and Broker Relations Director for Asia Pacific, Cigna Healthcare Singapore, said, “Our findings demonstrate that employee vitality is a business necessity, not just an employee benefit. High-vitality employees are more engaged, productive, and likely to stay with their organizations.”

“Employee vitality is the foundation of job satisfaction, engagement, and productivity. When employees feel energized and supported, they can connect more deeply with their roles and organizational goals,” said Carol Tan, Head of Human Resources, Cigna Healthcare Singapore & Australia. /TISG

Read related: Step into the future of work: Discover bonuses, hybrid roles, and flexible perks that are redefining workplaces in 2025